Illustrator is one of the top vector graphic software available. Illustrator is used by professionals and hobbyists alike. Illustrator offers lots of tools that can be used to accomplish just about any task you can think of. Illustrator is great for creating graphics from the start and is used for logos, making art for large projects, and turning hand drawings and letterings into vectors. Illustrator is also great for doing mockups, this is when you want to see what a project would look like on paper or digitally before you do it. This comes in handy when you know how to use the Perspective grid tool in Illustrator.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO