How to Enable or Disable Title Bar Shake in Windows 11/10
Title bar window shake (Aero shake) is a feature in Windows that allows you to maximize or minimize all open windows by grabbing and shaking one window. You just need to grab the window by the title bar at the top and shake it and all other open windows will maximize or minimize. This is such a useful feature if you are inclined to hoard lots and lots of open windows. Imagine the pain of going to each open window and minimizing or maximizing them. With Title bar window shake you just need to grab one window and shake it and the other open windows will automatically maximize or minimize.
Disable opening of Widgets board on hover over in Windows 11
In Windows 11, whenever we hover or place the mouse cursor on the Widgets icon available on the taskbar, the Widgets board or Widgets panel is opened automatically. And, as long as the mouse cursor is over there, it will remain open. But now, Microsoft has provided a dedicated option to turn off or disable the opening of the Widgets board on hover over in Windows 11. We will show you how to do it. You can also enable the option to show Widgets on mouse hover whenever you want.
How to rotate Brushes in Photoshop
The Brushes in Photoshop add even more tools to make any design stand out. The many default brushes in Photoshop plus the ability to download and also create custom brushes make it easy to have outstanding designs. Learning to use brushes is an essential skill in Photoshop. How to rotate...
How to use the Perspective Grid Tool in Illustrator
Illustrator is one of the top vector graphic software available. Illustrator is used by professionals and hobbyists alike. Illustrator offers lots of tools that can be used to accomplish just about any task you can think of. Illustrator is great for creating graphics from the start and is used for logos, making art for large projects, and turning hand drawings and letterings into vectors. Illustrator is also great for doing mockups, this is when you want to see what a project would look like on paper or digitally before you do it. This comes in handy when you know how to use the Perspective grid tool in Illustrator.
Fix Secure Boot State Unsupported error in Windows 11
Secure Boot is an important security feature that prevents malicious software from loading on system startup. Most modern computers are capable of Secure Boot and on most of them, it is enabled by default. It is a security standard developed by members of the PC industry. If Secure Boot is enabled, the firmware checks the signature of each piece of boot software at the time PC starts. If it finds the signature of a boot software invalid, it blocks it from loading. In this way, Secure Boot acts as a security gate. Hence, Secure Boot is an essential feature in Windows OS and it should be enabled on all Secure Boot-supported devices. In this article, we will see what you should do if you see the Secure Boot Unsupported error message in Windows 11.
Windows Insider – We aren’t able to talk to our service right now or at the moment
If when you try to join the Windows Insider Program, maybe after a fresh Windows installation or In anticipation of receiving newer Windows version Preview Builds and you get the message We aren’t able to talk to our service right now or at the moment when you click the Get started button on the Insider settings page on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help you with suggestions that should resolve this issue for you on your system.
Fix 0x800f0214 error installing Printer on Windows PC
In this post, we will show you how to fix 0x800f0214 error while installing a Printer on Windows PC. A few users have reported getting error 0x800f0214 while trying to install a printer driver on their Windows 11/10 PC. A few others have reported the same error while they were remotely installing a printer driver or installing a printer driver on a shared network.
Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5
On October 12, Microsoft introduced its new range of Surface devices to the world that centers around an intersection between cloud and AI. It has been north of 10 years since the introduction of the first Surface device, and since then it has established an identity of its own. With this new array of Surface PCs, Microsoft strives to take a step further in that direction.
Steam purchase stuck; Can’t purchase game on Steam
If you are unable to purchase a game on Steam and your purchases are stuck forever, here is a complete guide on how to fix the purchasing issues on Steam. Many Steam users have complained that they keep experiencing issues while purchasing a game. Their transactions get stuck, or they keep receiving failed purchase error messages.
Windows 11 Tamper Protection greyed out
If Windows 11 Tamper Protection is greyed out, then this post will be helpful to solve this problem. Some users find that when they access Virus & threat protection settings, they are unable to turn on or off the Tamper Protection option because it is greyed out. Instead, they see a message This setting is managed by your administrator for that option. While Real-time protection, Cloud-delivered protection, and other options can be turned on/off easily in the Windows Security app, they are not able to use the Tamper Protection feature. So, for those who face this problem, we have included some handy options.
Buy Cheap & Genuine Office & Windows licenses from $6.49 with Keysfan Software Sale!
Windows 11 and Office 2021 are currently the latest versions of Microsoft’s operating system and its suite of office applications. Both feature many innovations in security and ease of use, making them more popular than previous versions. Windows 11 includes all the latest security features designed by Microsoft engineers, and among the most interesting innovations in Windows 11 is Quick Layout, an aid that can significantly speed up and simplify your workflow.
How to create relationships between Tables in Excel
In Microsoft Excel, you can create relationships between two tables based on the matching data within the table, even when the tables are from different sources. In older versions of Excel, people have used functions such as VLOOKUP, INDEX, and MATCH to create relationships between tables, but in newer versions of Excel, there is a Relationship command that you can use to create relationships between tables in Excel easily.
VAC was unable to verify your game session Steam error
This post features solutions to help you if you receive an error message VAC was unable to verify your game session in Steam. VAC, or Valve Anti Cheat, is an anti-cheat software product developed by Valve as a part of Steam. If the system detects any installed cheats, it will ban the user from playing games on VAC-Secured servers in the future. But recently, users have complained that this error keeps popping up even when they aren’t using cheats. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
How to open Local Security Policy (secpol.msc) on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to open the Local Security Policy on Windows 11/10. Secpol.msc or Local Security Policy editor is a Windows administration tool that allows you to configure and manage security-related policies on a local computer. It shows a subset of policies (registry entries) available in the Group Policy Editor, such as password and account lockout policies, software restriction policies, application control policies, network-related policies, etc. If you don’t know how to access the Local Security Policy (secpol.msc) on Windows 11/10, we show you eight ways to do that.
