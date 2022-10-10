Read full article on original website
The air is crisper, and it’s the perfect time for an outdoor adventure with your dog. Luckily, New Jersey has terrific seasonal, outdoor activities that are pet-friendly. Just remember to wear appropriate clothing and bring your pup’s necessities!. GO APPLE OR PUMPKIN PICKING. Apple and pumpkin picking are...
New Jersey Hall of Fame Breaks Ground at American Dream
A new attraction is coming to American Dream, as the New Jersey Hall of Fame has broken ground at the massive Meadowlands entertainment and shopping complex. The Hall of Fame’s custom-built, 10,000-square-foot space is being described as an “Entertainment and Learning Center (ECL)” on American Dream’s third floor. The highly immersive center, expected to be completed in spring 2023, will become the first permanent home for the New Jersey Hall of Fame since it was established in 2008.
