A new attraction is coming to American Dream, as the New Jersey Hall of Fame has broken ground at the massive Meadowlands entertainment and shopping complex. The Hall of Fame’s custom-built, 10,000-square-foot space is being described as an “Entertainment and Learning Center (ECL)” on American Dream’s third floor. The highly immersive center, expected to be completed in spring 2023, will become the first permanent home for the New Jersey Hall of Fame since it was established in 2008.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO