Milwaukee, WI

New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort

(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Republican Michalski, Democrat Harrison face off for seat

WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski and Democrat Sarah Harrison are running for representative to Assembly District 13. The Waukesha Freeman asked candidates questions before the November election. The following are their responses. Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?. Harrison: I am most proud of my two children,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race; Evers, Michels on abortion, Kenosha riots

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he would not sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape and incest if it would leave the state's abortion law in place. "No, I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place, which is a ban on abortion," Evers said.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers

Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis

The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advisory referendum on Nov. 8 ballot in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — A referendum with two questions will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical services company guilty in Milwaukee jail death

The company that provided medical services at a Wisconsin jail has been found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate. Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., based in Miami, was charged in 2018 with a felony and seven misdemeanors after its employees were accused of neglecting to check on Terrill Thomas during his week in isolation at the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards cut off Thomas' access to water after they said they saw him trying to plug the toilet and flood his cell. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury returned the guilty verdict against Armor late Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure

After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
WISCONSIN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee

Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

