wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue would be a top priority if reelected
Gov. Tony Evers said increasing shared revenue for municipalities across the state would be a top priority for him if he wins his reelection bid this November. Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Tuesday, Evers said he wants to "reset" the state's relationship with cities and counties. "We have...
thecentersquare.com
New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort
(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
Final Wisconsin senate debate gets ugly
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes pulled no punches in Milwaukee.
wuwm.com
Marquette poll: Johnson expands lead over Barnes among likely voters in U.S. Senate race
A new Marquette University poll shows that in the Wisconsin U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has opened a six percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The poll is of 652 likely voters, quizzed last week and Sunday. The survey's margin of error is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Republican Michalski, Democrat Harrison face off for seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski and Democrat Sarah Harrison are running for representative to Assembly District 13. The Waukesha Freeman asked candidates questions before the November election. The following are their responses. Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?. Harrison: I am most proud of my two children,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race; Evers, Michels on abortion, Kenosha riots
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he would not sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape and incest if it would leave the state's abortion law in place. "No, I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place, which is a ban on abortion," Evers said.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
wisconsinrightnow.com
City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis
The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Advisory referendum on Nov. 8 ballot in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — A referendum with two questions will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
Medical services company guilty in Milwaukee jail death
The company that provided medical services at a Wisconsin jail has been found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate. Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., based in Miami, was charged in 2018 with a felony and seven misdemeanors after its employees were accused of neglecting to check on Terrill Thomas during his week in isolation at the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards cut off Thomas' access to water after they said they saw him trying to plug the toilet and flood his cell. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury returned the guilty verdict against Armor late Tuesday.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure
After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee
Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
Milwaukee set to designate site of 1961 LGBTQ uprising a historical landmark
In the early evening hours of Aug. 5, 1961, Josie Carter was sitting at the bar in the Black Nite, a gay tavern in Milwaukee, doing her makeup in her bathrobe. Later that evening, she would lead bar patrons as they fought back against a group of Navy service members in what some historians believe could be the first recorded LGBTQ uprising in the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
