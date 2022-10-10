Read full article on original website
The city and county of Missoula will close the Authorized Camp Site off Reserve Street next month and place their limited resources toward operating the Emergency Winter Shelter instead.
Entire ASUM committee replaced after communications breach
A new group of senators took over a committee that decides future members of the Associated Students of the University of Montana after the student government removed most of the previous interview committee because of confidentiality violations. A full committee reassignment has not been seen for years, according to ASUM...
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula
Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
livelytimes.com
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
How To Pronounce Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge In Salish
After a dedication ceremony with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes on Indigenous People's Day 2022 which saw Missoula's iconic Higgins Street Bridge officially renamed as Grizzly Beartracks Bridge, many Montanans are wondering... How do I pronounce this thing?. I was wondering myself, so I asked the Missoula subreddit r/missoula:
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place in Missoula on Tuesday
Missoula Public Health is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Missoula County Fairgrounds until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Stevensville man admits to charges in drug trafficking case
MISSOULA, MT — A Stevensville man admitted to multiple charges after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle during a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making materials and equipment when searching his Montana property, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. Andrew Kyle Whittecar, 37,...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
Missoula Born Actor to Star in Upcoming ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie 2023
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
montanakaimin.com
In nationwide protest against Queerphobia, Griz students call out UM
A small crowd of about 20 students gathered in the area between the University Center and the Mansfield Library to join a national protest at midday Tuesday. Across the country, other colleges were doing the same on their own campuses in a demonstration against religious discrimination toward Queer people called Strike Out Queerphobia. Staff members such as Director of New Student Success Devin Carpenter and Director of Inclusive Excellence Salena Beaumont Hill were also present, standing and listening within the crowd.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Lolo saloon gets new Lady in the Beer Glass statue
LOLO – Staff and excited residents stood outside KT’s Hayloft Saloon on Thursday watching the new “Lady in the Beer Glass” statue return to her rightful place atop the local watering hole. “It’s great,” saloon owner Frank Miller said with a smile on his face as...
montanarightnow.com
Man reported missing out of Missoula possibly in Spokane, WA
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington. A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8. He is described as...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sheriff trying to ID theft suspects at Oxbow Cattle Co. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two suspects accused of theft on two different occasions at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula Sept. 12. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook said one suspect is a man and the other is a woman. Oxbow Cattle Company is...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for reckless motorcyclist
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a reckless biker. Shortly after 10:00 pm, Ravalli County dispatch received a report from Missoula County that a blue motor cycle was driving on U.S. Highway 93 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Missoula man admits to fentanyl trafficking following overdose death
A Missoula man has admitted to fentanyl trafficking charges after law enforcement responded to a reported drug overdose death in Missoula County earlier this year.
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Stealing an Unlocked Subaru
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a stolen vehicle report in a parking lot on Wyoming Street. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the victim. The victim reported that his 2018 Subaru Outback was...
