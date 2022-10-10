The federal bureau of investigation and the Indianapolis metropolitan police department use the spyware Pegasus to spy on people. They can access your microphone remotely, camera, text messages, all files remotely. They do this from there police vehicles where it is installed. Google search ‘spyware Pegasus’ it is being used on a mass scale
Don't mind snow but I hate to drive in it. Drove through a storm a couple years ago and it was sincerely frightening. On the freeway we were all going 20 mph. Never again.
I'm in no hurry! Driving is a pain. I don't have a garage to pull my car in nor a snow blower at the moment so it tends to be more of a hassle. I'd rather wake up to sunshine and warm breezes;)
Related
Freeze Warnings Issued for Illinois, Indiana as Cold Temps Could Harm Plants, Outdoor Plumbing
NWS: Red Flag Warning in Effect for Central and Southern Indiana
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
America’s Oldest Beer Yuengling is coming to Missouri
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Nearly 30 Children Have Recently Gone Missing in Indiana
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
KISS 106
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13