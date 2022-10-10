ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise Antique World Mall reopen after temporary closure

By By KTVB STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

Originally published Oct. 9 on KTVB.COM .

After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapsing, the Boise Antique World Mall finally reopened Monday.

The popular antique store located on Overland Road, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre . Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.

The mall is open every day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., according to its website .

The theater next door had already been closed for months due to a lack of business prior to the incident.

