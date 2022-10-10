ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits Filing For Divorce Was ‘Difficult’: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’ Anymore

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her “difficult” divorce from Morgan Evans, which she announced on Aug. 29. She got vulnerable during her Oct. 3 appearance on CBS Mornings and revealed her five-year marriage slowly fell apart, rather than one giant occurrence ruining it all. “It’s not chaotic, it’s not volatile, it just didn’t work,” the 29-year-old Tennessee native explained. “And that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I’m a good person and this just isn’t good anymore.’”
Taste of Country

Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]

Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
NASHVILLE, TN
