Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Kenny Chesney Pulls Off The Ultimate Surprise At Kelsea Ballerini's Show
Kelsea Ballerini was "genuinely shocked" by Kenny Chesney's surprise appearance!
Miranda Lambert Takes ‘Strange’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
CMT
Kenny Chesney Makes Unexpected Appearance At Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles Show
Country-pop powerhouse Kelsea Ballerini received a surprise of a lifetime at her recent show in Los Angeles, California. The singer-songwriter is currently on her 10-night-only headlining HEARTFIRST Tour, and during her stop at the Greek Theatre, Chesney made a guest appearance to perform their No. 1 duet "Half of My Hometown."
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Kelsea Ballerini Admits Filing For Divorce Was ‘Difficult’: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’ Anymore
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her “difficult” divorce from Morgan Evans, which she announced on Aug. 29. She got vulnerable during her Oct. 3 appearance on CBS Mornings and revealed her five-year marriage slowly fell apart, rather than one giant occurrence ruining it all. “It’s not chaotic, it’s not volatile, it just didn’t work,” the 29-year-old Tennessee native explained. “And that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I’m a good person and this just isn’t good anymore.’”
Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]
Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
CMT Artists of the Year: Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, and More Performing at This Year’s Event
Alan Jackson sits atop this year’s lineup at CMT’s Artists of the Year event. He’ll receive the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the event. Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes and Luke Combs will also be honored at the event. Lainey Wilson will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year Award.
Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join
The singing competition show will say goodbye to one ot its longest-tenured coaches in Season 23 and welcome Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as first-time coaches.
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
CMT
CMT Artists Of The Year: Carly Pearce Releases Reflective Music Video For "What He Didn't Do"
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade" is a cliché motto that Carly Pearce understands all too well. Following a string of misfortune – the CMT Artists of The Year honoree released "29: Written In Stone," a transparent album that brought her country music career to new heights.
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
Blake Shelton Makes Major Announcement About ‘The Voice' And Fans Can't Believe It
The country music star said he'd been "wrestling with this for a while."
Watch Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Hilariously Go To CMA 'BOOTCAMP'
"No trophies were harmed at bootcamp."
Blake Shelton set to leave 'The Voice' after 23 seasons: 'This show has changed my life'
Blake Shelton has announced that the spring season of "The Voice" -- which welcomes new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper -- will be his last.
Camila Cabello performs ‘Havana’ alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend
Before serving as a coach on The Voice, Camila Cabello had her chance to showcase her talent in another singing competition. Years later, she was able to sing along hit “Havana” with her fellow coaches during the show’s season 22. In a recently released behind-the-scenes clip, the...
