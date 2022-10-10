ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Late Kick's Josh Pate argues it's too soon to judge the Brent Venables hire

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtugJ_0iTisaRE00

To put it mildly, it’s been tough sledding for the last few weeks in Norman, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Sooners’ defense, led by Brent Venables and Ted Roof, has given up 12 rushing touchdowns and over 300 rushing yards per game in their last three games.

After three straight losses and being at the mercy of Steve Sarkisian’s playcalling, some Sooners fans are already wondering if Joe Castiglione made a bad hire when he swiped Venables away from Clemson.

On Sunday’s episode of Late Kick, Josh Pate was blunt on the status of this season but was very clear about how he feels about the Venables hire.

Brent Venables may be the right guy for the job, he may be the wrong guy for the job. I’m not telling either of you you’re wrong, I’m just telling you this particular version of Oklahoma is doomed to fail. For all I know it always did have terminal flaws. I’m not ready to give you an opinion on that… I want to give a guy more than six or seven months. – Josh Pate, Late Kick

Here’s the full clip:

It’s still early in the 2022 season and the Brent Venables tenure. Let’s give it time.

A lot of people underestimated the damage done to this team at the end of the 2021 season. These losses look bad, but judging a head coach hire six games into year one is premature.

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pate
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof
Yardbarker

Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Sledding#American Football#College Football#Sooners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores 1st career NFL TD

Less than two months after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown Thursday night. Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, made a swift recovery from his injuries, and returned to the team in Week 5. Thursday night, he found the end zone for the first time in his career, giving the Commanders the lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks land commitment from No. 1 ranked kicker in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from kicker Grant Meadors, out of Bakersfield, California. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a well-respected kicking analysis platform in the recruiting world, Meadors is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meadors recently earned a spot as a finalist in the 2023 Adidas All-American bowl as a senior at Liberty High School. The Ducks had had some really solid production at the kicker position as of late, where they’ve leaned on Camden Lewis who has been perfect for them this season, making all 7 of his field goals and going 31-for-31 on extra point attempts. List Bo Nix takes big jump up Heisman Trophy ranking after Ducks' 5th-straight win
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN outlines CU’s best assets in head coaching search

Athletic director Rick George has been selling the University of Colorado for several years now since his initial start as a recruiting coordinator in the 1980s. Boulder’s beauty has been an easy attractant over the years, but George is now tasked with convincing a brave soul to join him in resurrecting a once-great football program. ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg touched on a few of those points and more in a recent article detailing each of the five Power Five vacant head coach jobs. While Rittenberg did rank Colorado as the least attractive opening, there are certainly a few upsides...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy