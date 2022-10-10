Read full article on original website
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
thewestsidegazette.com
LaShonda “L J” Holloway is the real deal.
The 52-year-old Black woman attorney is the Democratic Party nominee for the Florida 4th Congressional District, that includes all of two suburban counties, Nassau, and Clay and about one-third of Jacksonville. The new district was gerrymandered by Governor Ron DeSantis so that a formerly Black congressional seat, would elect a white Republican power broker.
Surge of women registering to vote reported in some states after overturning of Roe v. Wade. What about Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking. You have until midnight Tuesday night to register to vote. Florida is just over four weeks away from its general election where voters will choose the next governor and the winners in many statewide and local races. First Coast News looked into...
LaShonda Holloway challenges Aaron Bean to debate in CD 4 race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LaShonda Holloway, the Democratic candidate vying for Florida’s newly redrawn Congressional District 4 is calling on her Republican opponent, Aaron Bean, to debate her in a public forum. Holloway eked out a surprise victory over her primary challenger Tony Hill, winning by just 207 votes...
News4Jax.com
‘Feeling disbelief, shock, fear’: Activist Ben Frazier battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist Ben Frazier is opening up about his cancer diagnosis. On Thursday, he released a statement on Facebook saying he’s “feeling disbelief, shock, fear and anger” about learning he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Frazier, 72, said he was heading into the hospital...
floridapolitics.com
Big donors give lift to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race
Political committee cash keeps coming in for Democrat in Special Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton still has fundraising ground to make up in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, but all indications are that her major donors are staying the course. Burton’s supportive political committee Make Every Voice Count raised $204,000 between...
floridapolitics.com
Commission candidates seek more control over Fernandina Beach development
'You can’t take what we already have and just shove it aside and not value it and not appreciate it.'. With Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger’s seat coming open, three candidates are facing off for election to the City Commission — Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 3101, City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew.
News4Jax.com
USS The Sullivans departs from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Navy ship USS The Sullivans deployed from Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday morning. The deployment was the third for the ship in the last year. The ship returned from its previous deployment in April of 2022, after a three-month tour in the European theater. During that mission, it participated in NATO Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022. Previous to that, The Sullivans was deployed from April to November of 2021 The ship worked with the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, providing support.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule
'Of potential concern ... would be the potential impact to the (harbor) pilots.'. Harbor pilots aren’t happy with new speed restrictions in NOAA Fisheries’ proposed North Atlantic right whale rule package, but Port of Fernandina officials aren’t ready to publicly oppose a measure meant to enhance the survival of a species on the brink of extinction.
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Local ministers say enough with the attacks in the sheriff’s race, focus on fighting crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a plea from ministers around Jacksonville for the sheriff’s candidates to end the negative campaign ads and focus on the issues. Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are running for Jacksonville Sheriff. Monday, church leaders said on the courthouse steps that the issues of crime and community involvement are being ignored and Jacksonville is losing out.
City Council group proposes 2 solutions to tackle homelessness issue in Jacksonville
On Thursday, Jacksonville’s City Council Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues proposed two solutions to help those experiencing homelessness in our community find permanent housing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Homelessness Working Group has met at City Hall before, and the two proposed solutions...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
News4Jax.com
National Coming Out Day: Community members celebrate their Pride
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day — a day for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community to share stories and celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 34 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
News Leader
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH
ORDINANCE 2022 -31 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, ASSIGNING A FUTURE LAND USE MAP CATEGORY OF LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (LDR) FOR 0.90 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT 2753 AMELIA ROAD; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. ORDINANCE 2022 -32.
‘It will be a destination’: Plans in works to preserve, transform Old Stanton High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The push continues to help save one piece of African American history in LaVilla. For more than five decades, the doors at Old Stanton High School have been closed to students. Action News Jax received an inside look at the school, as plans are underway to...
Grants being accepted for holiday programs that benefit senior citizens and military families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their goal is to make the First Coast a better place to live through art. If you're planning a holiday event that could benefit senior citizens or military families the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville wants to help you with funding. Multiple grants valued at $2,500...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach candidates sound off against high-density housing on Amelia Island
A quirk of the Fernandina Beach charter is that the Mayor can’t seek re-election as Mayor this year, as he’s instead scheduled to defend his City Commission seat. Mike Lednovich is running for re-election to Seat 4, drawing opposition from Dr. James John Antun, Chelsey Lemire and Chris Nickoloff.
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
Action News Jax
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Eye on the SW Gulf of Mexico
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Clay County wants to develop plan to increase tourism dollars
Clay County is looking to transform the area into a tourist destination. The Board of County Commissioners authorized a tourism strategic plan. The plan was presented to the board at Tuesday night's meeting and, before that, to the Tourism Development Council.
News4Jax.com
Sound off: How will the increase in Social Security benefits affect your life?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting in 2023, millions of Social Security recipients will get an estimated $140 extra a month in benefits. It’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
