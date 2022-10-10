ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thewestsidegazette.com

LaShonda “L J” Holloway is the real deal.

The 52-year-old Black woman attorney is the Democratic Party nominee for the Florida 4th Congressional District, that includes all of two suburban counties, Nassau, and Clay and about one-third of Jacksonville. The new district was gerrymandered by Governor Ron DeSantis so that a formerly Black congressional seat, would elect a white Republican power broker.
floridapolitics.com

Big donors give lift to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race

Political committee cash keeps coming in for Democrat in Special Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton still has fundraising ground to make up in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, but all indications are that her major donors are staying the course. Burton’s supportive political committee Make Every Voice Count raised $204,000 between...
floridapolitics.com

Commission candidates seek more control over Fernandina Beach development

'You can’t take what we already have and just shove it aside and not value it and not appreciate it.'. With Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger’s seat coming open, three candidates are facing off for election to the City Commission — Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 3101, City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew.
News4Jax.com

USS The Sullivans departs from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Navy ship USS The Sullivans deployed from Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday morning. The deployment was the third for the ship in the last year. The ship returned from its previous deployment in April of 2022, after a three-month tour in the European theater. During that mission, it participated in NATO Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022. Previous to that, The Sullivans was deployed from April to November of 2021 The ship worked with the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, providing support.
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule

'Of potential concern ... would be the potential impact to the (harbor) pilots.'. Harbor pilots aren’t happy with new speed restrictions in NOAA Fisheries’ proposed North Atlantic right whale rule package, but Port of Fernandina officials aren’t ready to publicly oppose a measure meant to enhance the survival of a species on the brink of extinction.
News4Jax.com

Your Voice Matters: Local ministers say enough with the attacks in the sheriff’s race, focus on fighting crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a plea from ministers around Jacksonville for the sheriff’s candidates to end the negative campaign ads and focus on the issues. Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are running for Jacksonville Sheriff. Monday, church leaders said on the courthouse steps that the issues of crime and community involvement are being ignored and Jacksonville is losing out.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
News4Jax.com

National Coming Out Day: Community members celebrate their Pride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day — a day for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community to share stories and celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 34 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
News Leader

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH

ORDINANCE 2022 -31 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, ASSIGNING A FUTURE LAND USE MAP CATEGORY OF LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (LDR) FOR 0.90 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT 2753 AMELIA ROAD; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. ORDINANCE 2022 -32.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Eye on the SW Gulf of Mexico

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

