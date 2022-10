The posted speed limit for this posh town’s Park Avenue reads 20 mph. But locals and visitors to Winter Park both know it’s really stroll/browse. A destination for most day-trippers, as well as locals, the avenue is lined with benches that invite passersby to pause under the shade of mature trees. More benches are just across the street, along the six blocks of Central Park.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO