Mayweather slams Canelo for not fighting Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Floyd Mayweather Jr ripped into Canelo Alvarez today over his ducking of David Benavidez, his WBC 168-lb mandatory challenger. Mayweather doesn’t like Canelo’s weak excuse for not fighting the unbeaten Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), saying he doesn’t want to fight any Mexican fighters. Mayweather...
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia possibly done
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis could be fighting each other next. Both of them posted the word “done” on Twitter today, which suggests that the fight between them has successfully been negotiated. Not surprisingly, Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) deleted his post,...
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia update, negotiations still ongoing says De La Hoya
By Sam Volz: Oscar De La Hoya says negotiations between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia are still ongoing. When asked what it meant by Tank and Ryan both saying “Done” today on Twitter, De La Hoya cleared up the confusion, saying that they weren’t talking about the fight between them. They were referring to their recent confrontation at a nightclub.
Usyk and Fury Lead 27 Other Unbeaten Champions!
By Ken Hissner: It seems to unify can be a problem with champions like in the Heavyweight division with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk at 20-0 of Ukraine and WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Tyson at 32-0-1 of the UK with both talking about fighting others instead of unifying.
Caleb Plant focused on Anthony Dirrell, not thinking about Benavidez or Charlo yet
By Adam Baskin: Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is 100% focused on his fight against Anthony Dirrell for this Saturday night and NOT on bigger payday clashes against David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Plant (21-1, 9 KOs) has got to win this fight...
Marshall vs Shields, Mayer vs Baumgardner Final Sky / ESPN Quotes & Photos
Shields-Marshall & Mayer-Baumgardner Rivalries Come to a Head This Saturday – Historic doubleheader goes down Saturday from London’s O2 Arena and streaming LIVE AND EXCLUSIVELY in the U.S. at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30am PT on ESPN+. There’s unfinished business in the world of women’s boxing, and it...
Has The Gervonta Davis – Ryan Garcia Bout Reached The Point of No Return?
By Vince Dwriter: Fans of the sweet science are stalking boxers’ social media accounts and tuning in to all media reports as they are impatiently waiting for an official announcement for two mega fights. The biggest fight in boxing is the potential undisputed welterweight clash between WBA, WBC, and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO champion Terence Crawford, but coming in a close second is the prospective showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia.
George Kambosos will have problems with Devin says Bill Haney
By Adam Baskin: Bill Haney is predicting that George Kambosos Jr is going to have even more problems with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney than he did last June when he lost in a one-sided fight in Melbourne, Australia. Bill says Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) has made improvement since beating...
Eddie Hearn picks Andy Ruiz to beat Deontay Wilder
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s picking Andy Ruiz Jr to defeat Deontay Wilder next if the ‘Bronze Bomber’ successfully beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night in New York. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has mentioned wanting to face the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22...
“I see Devin winning every round again” – Eddie Hearn on Haney vs. Kambosos II
By Craig Page: Devin Haney will win every round against George Kambosos Jr this Saturday in their rematch, predicts Eddie Hearn. He believes that undisputed lightweight champion Haney’s confidence is high, and he’s coming into the rematch with former unified 135-lb champion Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) with a great game plan.
LIVE: Haney vs Kambosos 2 Final Press Conference
Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ Saturday from Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, Australia) at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. Watch today’s final press conference for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship of the world. featuring #georgekambosos and #devinhaney #haneykambosos2 – Next up for Top Rank Boxing, UNDISPUTED: Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. Rematch is ON! Undisputed Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney to Defend Crown in Rematch Versus Former Champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua for Africa fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he’d like to fight Anthony Joshua in Africa in a mega-bout in that country. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says that he and former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) both have roots in Africa, and he feels that’s the only place that he’d be interested in fighting him.
Deontay Wilder talks potential Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Craig Daly: Deontay Wilder is hopeful that he’ll get a title shot against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if he beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night. Usyk has wanted to battle Wilder if his undisputed fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury fails to happen in February or March.
Haney vs Kambosos II: Kambosos Jr Ready To Do His Talking Inside The Ring
By Vince Dwriter: Four months ago, WBC champion Devin Haney traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to face the then WBA, IBF, WBO champion George Kambosos Jr in a winner take all match that resulted in Haney leaving the ring as the undisputed lightweight champion, and Kambosos exiting the ring feeling a sense of disappointment.
Ryan Garcia’s dad criticizes Tank Davis’ weak resume
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia’s dad, Henry, sees his son defeating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis by knockout when the two meet up in their likely next fight. Henry says Tank has only fought two notable guys in his career, Jose Pedraza and Mario Barrios, and he feels that Ryan would beat both of those guys.
Deontay Wilder showing improved movement for Robert Helenius fight
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder showed a lot of movement during his media workout on Wednesday as he prepares for his fight against upset-minded Robert Helenius this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) If the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1,...
“It’s down to Conor Benn for the B-sample” – Kalle Sauerland
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland says it’s not down to him whether Conor Benn’s B-sample is requested to be tested. Kalle says it’s up to Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) to request his B-sample to be examined. It’s unclear whether the boxing public...
Lou DiBella says Kambosos not retiring if he loses to Haney on Saturday
By Brian Webber: Promoter Lou DiBella says George Kambosos Jr won’t be retiring if he loses his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. DiBella states that Kambosos will be much more aggressive in the rematch with Haney than he was...
Comparing Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes and Joe Frazier!
By Ken Hissner: I have met Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali, Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes, and “Smokin” Joe Frazier in the past. I met Ali four times going back to 1973 in the center city of Philadelphia after his loss to Ken Norton in their first fight. Two weeks later, I saw his former home at 70th and Overbrook in Philadelphia and his then-current residence in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn: “He’s got a big fight on his hands”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn has a “Big fight on his hands” in needing to clear his name after his positive test for clomifene, causing his lucrative fight with Chris Eubank Jr to fall through last weekend. Hearn’s language of saying that Benn has “fight...
