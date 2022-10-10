Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah homeowners can now submit applications for assistance on pandemic-era mortgage relief
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some struggling homeowners are finally able to hand in their applications to receive assistance on a pandemic-era mortgage relief program. This comes a few weeks after 2News Investigates discovered that $66 million in federal funding for that program had been sitting in state coffers since the beginning of the year.
utahbusiness.com
Meet this year’s Green Business Award winners
In partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, we are proud to honor the Utah companies and individuals making strides toward our state’s environmental sustainability. Congratulations to the 2022 Green Business honorees!. Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Legacy Awards. Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is recognized for maintaining a 13-year Visionary Partnership...
utahbusiness.com
Utah engineering and computer science workforce generated $25.2 billion in GDP in 2020
Salt Lake City — In 2020, Utah’s engineering and computer science workforce generated 238,400 full- and part-time jobs, $19.1 billion in earnings, and $25.2 billion in the gross domestic product (GDP), representing 12-15 percent of Utah’s $200 billion economy. This is according to the latest report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, which details how in every major industry and in communities statewide, engineering and computer science professionals contribute to meaningful innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
LIST: Utah's Top 10 consumer complaints revealed
When it comes to complaints, Utah consumers had a lot of them last year and there's a department that keeps track of each and every one of them.
kslnewsradio.com
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
kslnewsradio.com
Mountain America Credit Union and Utah Black Chamber will giveaway $22,500 in grants
SALT LAKE CITY — On October 7, 2022, Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Black Chamber launched a 15-month grant giveaway program. The program will award 45 Utah Black Chamber entrepreneurs with $500 grants. The giveaway program aims to support Black-owned businesses and business startups within our Utah...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
utahbusiness.com
Utah golf courses aren’t to blame for Utah’s water problems
A recent segment on water usage in the American West by comedian John Oliver singled out Utah for being, what he considers, ludicrous and flagrantly wasteful with water in the face of a drought, particularly due to its many golf courses. To be fair: golf generates upwards of $805 million...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
Idaho State Journal
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.
Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah. “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
KUTV
Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
