Utah State

utahbusiness.com

Meet this year’s Green Business Award winners

In partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, we are proud to honor the Utah companies and individuals making strides toward our state’s environmental sustainability. Congratulations to the 2022 Green Business honorees!. Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Legacy Awards. Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is recognized for maintaining a 13-year Visionary Partnership...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Utah engineering and computer science workforce generated $25.2 billion in GDP in 2020

Salt Lake City — In 2020, Utah’s engineering and computer science workforce generated 238,400 full- and part-time jobs, $19.1 billion in earnings, and $25.2 billion in the gross domestic product (GDP), representing 12-15 percent of Utah’s $200 billion economy. This is according to the latest report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, which details how in every major industry and in communities statewide, engineering and computer science professionals contribute to meaningful innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
kslnewsradio.com

11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Utah golf courses aren’t to blame for Utah’s water problems

A recent segment on water usage in the American West by comedian John Oliver singled out Utah for being, what he considers, ludicrous and flagrantly wasteful with water in the face of a drought, particularly due to its many golf courses. To be fair: golf generates upwards of $805 million...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah.  “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.

