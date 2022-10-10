ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

TxDOT – El Paso Engineer Receives Prestigious Recognition

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District Deputy District Engineer Eddie Valtier, P.E., was recognized with the Dewitt C. Greer Award Tuesday morning. The recognition is awarded to one recipient every year and is one of the “Big 5 Awards” presented by TxDOT and administered by Texas A & M University at the annual Texas Transportation Short Course.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Winterfest 2022

EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces discusses project funding, airport overhaul one of its main priorities

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- City leaders outlined their priorities for state funding Monday. The Las Cruces International Airport is a project they hope to get the most funding. The city is hoping to secure $15.2 million dollars through state funding to help prepare the airport for interstate travel. The funds will be used to The post City of Las Cruces discusses project funding, airport overhaul one of its main priorities appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations

It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso CBP seize about $1.4M worth of cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Cargo Facility seized 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. According to CBP, the seizure happened on Oct. 6, at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility when a male Mexican national truck […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters

EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Victims in head-on collision identified

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified three people who were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso. Officials say the three victims were 19-year-old Gael Juaquin Torres Sanchez, 18-year-old Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon and 19-year-old Yahir Cedillo. All three were from El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
texasstandard.org

What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?

Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
LAS CRUCES, NM

