Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso
A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
elpasoheraldpost.com
TxDOT – El Paso Engineer Receives Prestigious Recognition
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District Deputy District Engineer Eddie Valtier, P.E., was recognized with the Dewitt C. Greer Award Tuesday morning. The recognition is awarded to one recipient every year and is one of the “Big 5 Awards” presented by TxDOT and administered by Texas A & M University at the annual Texas Transportation Short Course.
El Paso Winterfest 2022
EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
City of Las Cruces discusses project funding, airport overhaul one of its main priorities
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- City leaders outlined their priorities for state funding Monday. The Las Cruces International Airport is a project they hope to get the most funding. The city is hoping to secure $15.2 million dollars through state funding to help prepare the airport for interstate travel. The funds will be used to The post City of Las Cruces discusses project funding, airport overhaul one of its main priorities appeared first on KVIA.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
Mesquite, NM, man killed in vehicle crash at construction site in Kansas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Mesquite, New Mexico, man was killed in a crash at a construction site in Kansas Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just east of Highway 281 in Russell County, which is in the central part of the state. According […]
El Paso CBP seize about $1.4M worth of cocaine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Cargo Facility seized 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. According to CBP, the seizure happened on Oct. 6, at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility when a male Mexican national truck […]
Discover A Fresh Taste Of Japan At Sushi Itto Now Open El Paso
Savor a fresh taste of Japan at the all-new Sushi Itto inside the WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso. Sushi Itto, Mexico's largest sushi franchise, just opened its first flagship US restaurant in El Paso, and it's here to indulge and delight palates across the borderland. During a recent press...
KVIA
Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters
EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
KVIA
Victims in head-on collision identified
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified three people who were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso. Officials say the three victims were 19-year-old Gael Juaquin Torres Sanchez, 18-year-old Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon and 19-year-old Yahir Cedillo. All three were from El Paso.
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
Why Beto O’Rourke Spends So Much Time Visiting Colleges
O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is betting on turnout among new and infrequent voters.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
texasstandard.org
What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?
Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
KVIA
Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
This Cool Map of TX Displays Stars Names on the City They’re From
Usually, the use we have for maps is for seeing the different cities and states around the United States. For example, as we get older some of us tend to forget the capitols of certain states or are curious about other cities in Texas or outside states. But if you...
El Paso continues busing migrants as New York City declares state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says around 10,000 unsponsored migrants have been sent to New York City or Chicago on a total of 207 charted buses as of last Thursday. Unsponsored means the migrants do not have family or friends in the U.S. to help them with money and a […]
El Paso News
Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
