BBC
'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
U.K.・
BBC
Ava White: Sister says death will never sink in
Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video. Her older sister, Mia, has spoken in-depth for the first time about Ava's murder, and her hope of preventing similar tragedies. For Mia White, the day of her sister's death remains fresh in her memory. "It...
BBC
Tilehurst crash: Tribute to couple, 84, struck and killed
A couple who died after being hit by a car were "wonderful and beloved" parents and grandparents, their family has said. Ralph and Brenda Jenkins, both 84, were struck by a silver Mercedes A170 in Park Lane, Tilehurst, on Thursday. In a tribute, their family said the retired teachers had...
