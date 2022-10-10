Read full article on original website
fredonia.edu
Hall of Fame, Class of 2022
On Oct. 8, the Fredonia State Athletic Department inducted five individuals and three Teams of Distinction into its Hall of Fame. Among those inducted was Greg Prechtl, who has been involved with the athletic department over 50 years. Sarah Hite-Moore, Jordan Basile, Matt Borchard, and Walter Hubbard were also inducted.
fredonia.edu
Fundraiser slated to benefit students’ Honduras medical mission
A fundraiser to support SUNY Fredonia students who will return to Honduras and serve on medical brigades during the J-Term, is slated for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at 21 Brix Winery, 6654 West Main Road (Route 20), Portland, and will feature a silent auction of donated art items, mostly ceramics.
