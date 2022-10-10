Read full article on original website
LCS Student-Athlete of the Week – Josiah Laboy
This week’s Lorain City Schools Student-Athlete of the Week is Southview Middle School 7th grade football player Josiah Laboy. Over the past few weeks, Josiah has dominated the competition. He compiled 168 yards rushing, 41 yards receiving and 1 touchdown against Memorial Middle School. Josiah had another monster game against Firelands where he compiled 140 yards rushing and 1 touchdown. Josiah is also an excellent student and a great leader.
Girls Varsity Volleyball defeats conference foe Garfield Heights 3-1
In a hard fought conference match against Garfield Heights (10/6/22), it took the outstanding effort of several players in order to come up with the win. Nakeya Hermon, Natalie Patterson and Shaiann Brown led the hitting with 6,6 and 5 kills each. Patterson also added 2 block kills. As a team, the Lady Titans had a total of 17 aces in the match (Patterson 5 — Ariyah Bivins 5 — Nevi Edwards 4).
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Shaker Heights 3-0
The Girls Varsity volleyball team comes up short against Shaker Heights 3-0 last Tuesday. There were some good individual efforts led by Nakeya Hermon’s 5 kills and Ariyah Bivin’s 3 aces.
Lorain High All-Ohio Wall
Lorain High School will be recognizing all of the athletes that have earned All-Ohio recognition by placing the following images on the wall outside of the gymnasium. The project will be completed by the end of the day today.
