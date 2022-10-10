In a hard fought conference match against Garfield Heights (10/6/22), it took the outstanding effort of several players in order to come up with the win. Nakeya Hermon, Natalie Patterson and Shaiann Brown led the hitting with 6,6 and 5 kills each. Patterson also added 2 block kills. As a team, the Lady Titans had a total of 17 aces in the match (Patterson 5 — Ariyah Bivins 5 — Nevi Edwards 4).

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO