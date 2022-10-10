ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Floyd County Commission to discuss comprehensive growth plan

By , Adam Carey
 3 days ago
Floyd County logo on the wall of the meeting room in the Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.

Floyd County Commissioners will meet Tuesday in caucus to discuss a five-year update to the comprehensive plan.

The plan is a guide to how Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring want to grow and develop. Regular updates revisit where private development should be encouraged and where public investment should be considered.

Officials will also continue their discussion of the findings of an annual audit. During the initial presentation, at their last meeting, there was a question of a possible lack of financial oversight at the situation was encountered with the Clerk of Court’s office.

Clerk of Court Barbara Penson denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the Rome News-Tribune.

“There’s not any money missing,” she said. “I feel very confidant that if the auditors would come in and look at (our finances) they would see it’s in great shape... I don’t feel like there’s any real issue or problems.”

Penson insisted it was simply a matter of training in the county’s ICON court case management software, where she bemoaned a lack of assistance.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners will hear the first reading of three requests for rezoning, which are all recommended for approval by the planning commission: the property at 49 Hammond Drive, a property at 231 Bass Ferry Road and a property at 205 Todd St. Public hearings and the final decisions are scheduled for the board’s Oct. 25 meeting.

The commission also will consider several requests:

♦ A new application for wine and beer package sales and a self-service fuel dispensing station to Vivek Patel at Citgo Food Mart, 3560 Alabama Highway.

♦ Purchasing to award a bid to Mendola Consultants for auditing services for personal property at the tax assessors office in the amount of $27,150.

♦ The Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is asking officials to consider approving the Airport Capitol Improvement Program from FY2024 through FY2028.

♦ The tax assessors office is seeking approval of a quote from GMASS to provide services for property evaluation, which will require a budget revision in the amount of $28,600.

♦ The county manager’s office is requesting approval of an agreement with NextRequest, for managing Open Records Requests, which will require a budget increase of $8,388.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m.

