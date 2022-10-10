ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside

A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
Daily Mail

Super rare four-bed apartment in NYC's Dakota building where John Lennon was murdered is listed for $11m - but buyer must meet approval of picky co-op board that turned down Madonna, Cher, A-Rod and Billy Joel

A gorgeous nine-bedroom apartment in New York City's exclusive Dakota building has been listed for $11.9 million, but buyers beware that even the most famous celebrities have been barred from getting a place in the building, including Madonna and Cher. The pre-war property features dazzling rooms of furnished wood and...
Apartment Therapy

This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg’s career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
CBS New York

NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
SheKnows

Zendaya Gives Her Dad a $2 Million Gift — See Photos of the Stunning Five-Bedroom Home in Los Angeles

Zendaya is making moves in the real estate market, but her latest purchase isn’t for her personal use — it’s for her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, the two-time Emmy winner has bought her father a $1.9 million home in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 3,391-square-foot residence, nestled on over a quarter of an acre, isn’t too far from the Encino estate she currently calls home.
TMZ.com

Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million

Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
Robb Report

A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million

Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
