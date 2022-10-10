Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Offloading Hamptons Estate For $29 Million, One Year After 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin is getting the hell out of the Hamptons! The actor has put his longtime estate up for sale and he's looking to reap the benefits of the booming housing market, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Baldwin, 64, purchased the East Hamptons home in Amagansett nearly 20...
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
A $150 million beach house is still seeking a buyer for what would be the biggest sale in Hamptons history — see inside
La Dune, a 4.2-acre compound in Southampton, is currently on sale for $150 million. If it sells, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the Hamptons. The property includes two residences situated near the beach, with a total of 19 rooms and 18 bathrooms. A sprawling beach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Super rare four-bed apartment in NYC's Dakota building where John Lennon was murdered is listed for $11m - but buyer must meet approval of picky co-op board that turned down Madonna, Cher, A-Rod and Billy Joel
A gorgeous nine-bedroom apartment in New York City's exclusive Dakota building has been listed for $11.9 million, but buyers beware that even the most famous celebrities have been barred from getting a place in the building, including Madonna and Cher. The pre-war property features dazzling rooms of furnished wood and...
I'm a Hamptons babysitter. I charge up to $45 an hour and work at the beach or in magazine-worthy mansions.
Dahlia Melnick, 18, works as a babysitter for families vacationing in the Hamptons. She spent last summer working in a restaurant, but discovered she could earn more by babysitting. Melnick charges between $25 and $45 an hour and watches up to three children at a time. This as-told-to essay is...
KIDS・
This Couple Lives on a Small NYC Island (Nope, Not Manhattan) in a Dreamy Green Studio
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My partner Greg and I have moved five times together since we met in 2016. When we move from Miami, Florida to New York City for Greg’s career opportunity in January 2021, it was quite the culture (and weather) shift. We were placed in corporate housing our first 10 months here and were eager to find our own home. When the time came to begin looking, we knew two things: We wanted to stay in Manhattan, and we knew our budget.
New Yorkers open homes to bused migrants
Individual volunteers are opening their homes as jam-packed shelters are forcing many migrants to sleep in the streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
New York Woman Jumps From Times Square Rooftop Bar, Plummets 27 Floors To Death
A 26-year-old woman in New York plunged to her death from the rooftop bar of a Times Square hotel. NYPD said the woman was "seen jumping" just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from Bar 54, an open-air restaurant located on the 54th floor of the Hyatt Centric. The woman leaped from...
Woman Demanding Her Sister Pay For Her Groceries After She Raids Her Kitchen for Food
Have you ever asked someone for a favor when you go away on vacation? Many people ask someone close to them to stop by and check the mail, feed pets, or make sure nothing serious happens to their home while they're gone.
NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
Early Addition: Celebrities are displacing normal rich people in Brooklyn Heights
Because that's not just some lawyer in that townhouse, that's Matt Damon, here are your early links: FDNY-NYPD baseball team to take on the Ukrainian national team, everyone wants an adult Happy Meal, and more. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Zendaya Gives Her Dad a $2 Million Gift — See Photos of the Stunning Five-Bedroom Home in Los Angeles
Zendaya is making moves in the real estate market, but her latest purchase isn’t for her personal use — it’s for her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, the two-time Emmy winner has bought her father a $1.9 million home in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 3,391-square-foot residence, nestled on over a quarter of an acre, isn’t too far from the Encino estate she currently calls home.
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019, becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is...
TMZ.com
Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million
Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million
Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
intheknow.com
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
Subway rider threatened with knife, pepper sprayed hours after police commissioner tours system
A subway rider was threatened with a knife and pepper sprayed by a suspect while onboard a train in Manhattan early Wednesday, police said.
Stylish Shag Rugs That Will Make Any Room In Your Home Cozier
Shag rugs come in a number of styles, from solid colors to patterns and from large-area rugs to skinny runners. Here are 20 stylish rug ideas to inspire you.
intheknow.com
This extra-comfy neck pillow that’s on sale for $14 on Amazon is a holiday travel must-have: ‘It seriously changed my life’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether sitting in the backseat on a long...
Comments / 0