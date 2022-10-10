Read full article on original website
Damaged Bella Vista water transmission line repaired
BELLA VISTA, Calif. - The water transmission line that was damaged on Tuesday in Bella Vista has been fixed and water is restored. David Coxey, General Manager for the Bella Vista Water District, said the 30-inch transmission line was fixed ahead of schedule and the pipeline has been filed, flushed and sampled.
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. 1,614 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 562 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 437 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 354 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
Jumping camp- homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless camp clear outs are back on track, starting at Windchime Park. The city has slowly cleared homeless camps since July, beginning with Comanche Creek, then part of Little Chico Creek and now Windchime Park. Shelley Holland has lived across the street from Windchime Park for about...
Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire
CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
Paradise Town Council votes to reopen Honey Run Road for 1st-time post-Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Town Council voted to reopen the upper part of Honey Run Road. The mile and a half section owned by the town has been closed to traffic since the Camp Fire because of damage and erosion. Council members voted Tuesday night to designate it as...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!
It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash
REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicolas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
Some candidates claim people are stealing their campaign signs
PARADISE, Calif. - Some candidates claim their campaign signs that are posted around town are getting stolen. Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder, who is running again for Town Council, says he and Ron Lassonde have lost at least three signs so far. The latest being a sign on Pearson Rd. and others on Nunneley and Clark Rds.
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
Police ID suspect armed with knife in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after reports of a man armed with a knife and chasing people. Officers said they arrested 53-year-old Maurice Hill on Citrus Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for waiving a weapon and criminal threats. At about 4:45 p.m., dispatch received a...
Jessica Giannola running for Chico City Council District 6
Jessica Giannola spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council for District 6. Jessica Giannola running for Chico City Council District 6. Jessica Giannola spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council for District 6.
Shasta and Enterprise prepare for 30th River Bowl
REDDING, Calif. - Enterprise hosts Shasta in the 30th River Bowl Friday. The Hornets have the all-time 18-11 advantage over the Wolves in the rivalry. Enterprise beat Shasta in 2021, its first victory since 2014. Enterprise opened up Eastern Athletic League (EAL) play with a dominating 31-0 win over Pleasant...
Kymberly Vollmers running for Redding City Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Thursday, Kymberly Vollmers spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Redding City Council. To get more information about Vollmers, watch the...
