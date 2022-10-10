ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

By Kristin Nelson, Eric Richards
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago
Comments / 4

james carlos
3d ago

l thought family suppose to stick by each other i see now God words was true from the beginning love of many waxing cold each and everyday we have to pray for one another because satan don't care about us he trying to take control of everything

City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
CHADBOURN, NC
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC

