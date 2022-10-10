Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

Read full article on original website
james carlos
3d ago
l thought family suppose to stick by each other i see now God words was true from the beginning love of many waxing cold each and everyday we have to pray for one another because satan don't care about us he trying to take control of everything
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to prison in Newberry Co. boat crash that killed 2, SCDNR says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said a man from Lexington was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. SCDNR said Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced on Oct. 10, 2022, in Newberry County court...
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland County judge grants bond to former school district employee accused of embezzlement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A former school district employee stood before Judge Clifton Newman in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Travis Braddy, 43 and formerly employed by Richland County School District One, faces multiple charges related to his time with the district. Braddy faces a charge of misconduct...
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
coladaily.com
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
Councilman, his wife and a female relative shot dead in two separate homes ‘by 25-year-old’
A SOUTH Carolina councilman and his wife have been shot dead at their home. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, has been was arrested on suspicion of murdering his father, Atlantic Beach Councilman James Dewitt II, 52, and his mom Gloria, also 52, on Sunday. Matthew has also been tied to the...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement after shooting deaths of councilman, family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants released by police Tuesday reveal new details about the shooting death of a Conway woman by a suspect also accused of shooting and killing two other people in Richland County — including an Atlantic Beach councilman. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and […]
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
columbuscountynews.com
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
Reported abduction led to Coastal Carolina University shelter-in-place alert, Conway police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shelter-in-place alert sent out Tuesday evening by Coastal Carolina University was prompted by a police investigation of a reported abduction in the area of an apartment complex near the school, a Conway police spokesperson said. The spokesperson said police checked out the area around The Cove Apartments but did […]
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
