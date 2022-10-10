ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch, MI

recordpatriot.com

3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE

Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling Range Report: October 10-16, 2022

CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Rita O’Grady, 73. of West Branch

Rita Irma Meta (Roehn) O’Grady, age 73, of West Branch, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born in West Germany on June 15, 1949. She loved to read, cook, and was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan. She had many friends, including other Tigers fans on Facebook, and was beloved by former colleagues.
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Making pasties

HOUGHTON LAKE – Carolyn Holland looks up from making stuffing for pasties during the second day of pasty pickup at the United Methodist Church in Houghton Lake. A good group of church members, working for a good cause. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco,...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WNEM

Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
SANFORD, MI
Up North Voice

Clara Bancroft, 90, of Roscommon

Clara Bancroft, age 90, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Clara was born November 3, 1931, in Jackson, Michigan, to John and Sophie (Tocyna) Lattas. She grew up in the company of her six loving siblings. She married...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Stanley Stopczynski, 88, of Mio

Stanley Stopczynski, age 88 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at Ascension St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Stanley was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 29, 1934 to Stephen and Cassie (Dzienciolowski) Stopczynski. He went to Sacred Heart Seminary High, attended St. Mary’s College, and attended American Institute of Banking.
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Crystal Beaston, 24, of St. Helen

Crystal LilyAnn Beaston, age 24, passed away unexpectedly in an accident in Bay County, MI on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1997 in Portland, OR to Everett Beaston and Shasta (Lodholz) Stewart. She lived in Michigan since 2008. Crystal was a fighter and a resilient,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Phyllis Hoy, 97, of Fairview

Phyllis Louise Hoy, age 97, maiden name Lease, peacefully passed away October 11, 2022 at Wellspring Lutheran Services, Fairview Campus, with family present. She was born near Howard, South Dakota on March 15, 1925 and was graduated from Littlefield High School in Alanson, Michigan. Phyllis married Gordon Hoy on February...
FAIRVIEW, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County

FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days

If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12

We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
MIDLAND, MI
Up North Voice

St. Helen man dies in side-by side accident

ST. HELEN – Shortly after midnight during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Roscommon County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a rollover accident at Windywood Dr. and Artesia Beach Rd. in Saint Helen. Deputies arrived to find Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel rendering...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Veterans walk

HALE – A Veterans Suicide Awareness 5K walk was recently held in Hale. Proceeds went to the Crisis Prevention Hotline for the community. For more information or to make a donation, call Sandy at 989-305-2479. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
HALE, MI
The Saginaw News

Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Michael Hampton, 58, of Mio

Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the...
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Jeffrey Goins, Sr., 72 of Gladwin

Jeffrey Lee Goins Sr., peacefully passed Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Gladwin, MI. After a 4 year battle with cancer, he may now rest peacefully and pain free. Jeffrey was born August 10, 1950, in Letcher County, KY, to the late Howard and Pearl...
GLADWIN, MI

