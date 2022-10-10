Read full article on original website
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A court fight between the world’s richest man and an influential social platform could easily have become a circus, particularly given Elon Musk’s penchant for chaos. That hasn’t happened in the Musk-Twitter lawsuit, largely thanks to a Delaware judge who has never backed away from a challenge. The parties are fighting over Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, which he tried to abandon in July and which Twitter wants to force Musk to complete. Keeping the case on track is Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, who brings a no-nonsense approach as the first woman to lead Delaware’s 230-year-old Court of Chancery.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau says it is launching an investigation into how a private company was handling complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. Thursday’s announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S. territory complain about being charged for electricity when they didn’t have power and receiving higher than normal power bills. The Independent Office of Consumer Protection urged the bureau last week to investigate difficulties in filing such complaints. The bureau called on Luma Energy to immediately stop any practice that prevents consumers from objecting to bills via telephone or online.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has previously warned of a potential bad flu season. Laura Morris, a family physician and vaccine co-chair at MU Health Care, provided insight as to how health professionals predict the severity of upcoming flu seasons. "We usually do look to...
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
