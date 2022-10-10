Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
WEBCAST: UCF starts ticket distribution for Homecoming events - 10/12/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Desrae Grant. Producer: Riley Sheppard. Associate Producer: Desrae Grant. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Healthy Knight Expo highlights on-campus health resources
The Healthy Knight Expo held Thursday in the Student Union's Pegasus Ballroom offered students the chance to learn about the health resources on campus and ways to work toward a balanced well-being. This event is UCF’s largest health expo. Student organizations and campus departments set up tables providing students with...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Florida's gas tax relief lowers fuel prices, helps some UCF students financially
Florida drivers see a sharp decrease in gas prices after the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act went into effect. Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers, said that the Florida fuel tax relief was enacted on Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at midnight and will reduce the state’s gas tax.
College Football World Reacts to UCF’s Space-Themed Uniforms
The Knights football program unveiled its latest alternate uniforms Tuesday to great fanfare online.
Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land
Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Political commentator Matt Walsh visits UCF, garners mixed reactions from students
Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh warned a crowd of UCF students that gender ideology wages an assault on their reality in the Student Union Tuesday night. “The untruth of the core of gender ideology phenomenon and so-called transgender phenomenon reaches down to the deepest conceivable levels,” Walsh said during his speech. “Gender ideology wages its assault against not just our reality but our knowledge of ourselves.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Coming out workshop addresses difficult experiences for LGBTQ+ community
UCF students and faculty gathered at a workshop held by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Friday where they shared their challenging and painful coming out experiences. October is LGBT History Month and with National Coming Out Day being celebrated on Tuesday, this workshop served as the perfect way to honor the occasions.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park
A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
UCF students search for places to stay after apartments destroyed by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A week and a half since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, some University of Central Florida students are still looking for a place to stay. Many of those students aren’t just looking for a home, but they are also looking to replace all of their belongings. At...
‘No other choice’: Immigrants continue to face language barriers in daily lives
ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida estimates that more than 400-million people speak Spanish worldwide. Despite its status as the second-most spoken language in the United States, Spanish-speaking immigrants say they still run into language barriers in their every-day lives. WATCH: ’Hispanic Heritage Month: Breaking Barriers’
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 90% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. The latest weather report by the 45th Weather Squadron shows weather conditions will be 90-percent favorable on...
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
click orlando
JetBlue delays Terminal C move-in again largely over high-tech luggage handling system
ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue has once again delayed its move-in date at the brand-new, multi-billion-dollar terminal at the Orlando International Airport. News 6 has learned much of the extended delay is because of ongoing issues with the high-tech baggage handling system that MCO touted as a major highlight of the new terminal.
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF football's offense faces tough challenge in Temple's sturdy defense
John Rhys Plumlee and UCF will attempt to do something on Thursday that has yet to happen this season. Plumlee had a good game against SMU, but he looks to string good back-to-back performances for the first time this season. "Consistency is a big part of this quarterback deal; I...
Comments / 0