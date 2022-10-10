ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WEBCAST: UCF starts ticket distribution for Homecoming events - 10/12/2022

UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Desrae Grant. Producer: Riley Sheppard. Associate Producer: Desrae Grant. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
ORLANDO, FL
UCF Healthy Knight Expo highlights on-campus health resources

The Healthy Knight Expo held Thursday in the Student Union's Pegasus Ballroom offered students the chance to learn about the health resources on campus and ways to work toward a balanced well-being. This event is UCF’s largest health expo. Student organizations and campus departments set up tables providing students with...
ORLANDO, FL
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land

Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
ORLANDO, FL
Political commentator Matt Walsh visits UCF, garners mixed reactions from students

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh warned a crowd of UCF students that gender ideology wages an assault on their reality in the Student Union Tuesday night. “The untruth of the core of gender ideology phenomenon and so-called transgender phenomenon reaches down to the deepest conceivable levels,” Walsh said during his speech. “Gender ideology wages its assault against not just our reality but our knowledge of ourselves.”
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
ORLANDO, FL
Coming out workshop addresses difficult experiences for LGBTQ+ community

UCF students and faculty gathered at a workshop held by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Friday where they shared their challenging and painful coming out experiences. October is LGBT History Month and with National Coming Out Day being celebrated on Tuesday, this workshop served as the perfect way to honor the occasions.
ORLANDO, FL
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park

A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
Sold: The Addison at Clermont

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
CLERMONT, FL
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
UCF football's offense faces tough challenge in Temple's sturdy defense

John Rhys Plumlee and UCF will attempt to do something on Thursday that has yet to happen this season. Plumlee had a good game against SMU, but he looks to string good back-to-back performances for the first time this season. "Consistency is a big part of this quarterback deal; I...
ORLANDO, FL

