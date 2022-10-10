ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin expects ‘cannon fodder’ mobilised men to last few weeks, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Assembly#Ukraine War Politics#Moscow#Un#Russian#Associated Press#The U N General Assembly#Ukrainian
Reuters

Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc - German interior minister

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany's interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. "I hope Serbia is acting fast now," Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. "There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poverty, climate, space: China's progress in 10 years under Xi

Xi Jinping's China has dragged millions out of extreme poverty, sent spacecraft to the Moon and committed itself to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. A year after Xi became leader, 82 million Chinese people lived in extreme poverty, according to World Bank data.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy