KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to...
Amid Ukrainian military gains in the south, Moscow is promising free accommodation to residents of the Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia.
The mayor of Kyiv dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of nuclear arms threats in the Ukraine war a “big bluff.”. What Happened: “If Putin talks about nuclear weapon, it shows a weakness” because his “army isn’t successful in the east or south” of Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko told Bloomberg Television on Thursday.
BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany's interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. "I hope Serbia is acting fast now," Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. "There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy."
Xi Jinping's China has dragged millions out of extreme poverty, sent spacecraft to the Moon and committed itself to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. A year after Xi became leader, 82 million Chinese people lived in extreme poverty, according to World Bank data.
Days after Elon Musk suggested that Xi Jinping should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan,” the Taiwanese minister said its military would not buy more Tesla Inc. TSLA cars. What Happened: Taiwan’s Minister of Board of Military Operations Chiu Kuo Cheng told a legislative session that...
