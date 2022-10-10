ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel

– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
WWE
PWMania

Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)

Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
WWE
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Says That He Is The Actual 'Head Of The Table'

The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother's Tragic Death

Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
WWE
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon

Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme

The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
WWE
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Raw Star Says "I'm Done"

One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
WWE

