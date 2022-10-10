Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
Dwayne Johnson Finally Addressed Rumors Of His WrestleMania 39 Return And Sent A Not So Subtle Message To Roman Reigns
Dwayne Johnson had a message for Roman Reigns and talked about the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 39 in a recent interview.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls
Only thick girls can hit the club with Erica Banks. The post Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme
The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
