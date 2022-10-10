Read full article on original website
Related
hhsherald.com
Uvalde, TX Suspends Police Force & School Superintendent Resigns over Shooting Fallout
Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
KSAT 12
New York Times investigation bolsters Uvalde parents’ demands that more officers be held accountable
UVALDE – Families of the victims killed in the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde said a New York Times investigation is further proof that more people need to be held accountable for failing to protect their children that day. The New York Times analyzed all available...
texasstandard.org
‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit
For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
devinenews.com
Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life
Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $402K in Liquid Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine. “Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no...
KSAT 12
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
KSAT 12
Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school
UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We have to...
RELATED PEOPLE
devinenews.com
Devine Acres Farm celebrates20-year “farmaversary”
Devine Acres Farm is celebrating its 20th season this year. They now have 50+ activities including live music Saturdays and Sundays, groovy goat races, a trick cowboy show, gigantic jump pad, fishing, hayrides great food/drinks and TONS & TONS of pumpkins this October. New this year are the hilarious “Groovy Goat Races” and a renovated Silo where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus this year.
Comments / 0