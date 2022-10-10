ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices are once again rising in Massachusetts

By Kate Wilkinson
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As people return from their long weekends, gas prices are once again rising.

Springfield gas prices risen to 13 cents

There’s a seven-cent difference in gas prices in Massachusetts in the last week alone, but it’s not just because of an increase in demand for travel. What sparked that shift was OPEC plus’s announcement last week.

A group of countries that produce oil is cutting production by two million barrels a day. That means the cost of a barrel hit $90 for the first time in a number of weeks, according to triple-A.

Bill Meredith from Springfield has to fuel up using premium, and he said even a slight change, has an impact. “Thankfully it’s not as high as this summer, we were paying $6 a gallon but it’s still too high. It’s a huge chunk out of my budget.”

The highest we saw a barrel of crude oil reach this year was over $120, the highest in March when Russia invaded Ukraine, but also in June.

What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?

A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Handful of lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief

The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there's "no indication" that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
New bill would limit refunds under 1986 tax cap law

A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
