ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City Attorney Kristin Bronson to depart, Kristin Tipper nominated as replacement

By Alex Edwards
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBZKD_0iTiKGGU00

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that City Attorney Kristin Bronson will resign her position effective Nov. 2. Hancock nominated Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper as Bronson's successor.

During her time in office, Bronson led one of the state's most prominent legal offices. The news release from the mayor's office said she applied herself in several legal fields, including city regulations, real estate transactions and public financing. She also spearheaded a fellowship program, a top-to-bottom pay equity review and a wellness initiative.

"It’s been the honor of my career to represent our community in this role alongside the dedicated public servants in the City Attorney’s Office," Bronson said in the release. "While this is a bittersweet moment, I’m excited for what’s ahead and know that the city remains in good hands with this phenomenal team of lawyers."

Before becoming the City Attorney, Bronson served as a trial lawyer and equity partner with the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP law firm for 19 years. Her expertise was complex civil litigation, often involving large institutional clients and heavily regulated industries.

Hancock expressed his gratitude for Bronson's service over the six years, highlighting her cool-under-pressure attitude.

"Even through the unprecedented times of the past few years, Kristin has been a steady hand at the City Attorney’s Office, and our city is positioned well for the future because she answered the call to serve," he said.

"She was always someone I could count on to give honest counsel no matter the situation, and for that, I couldn’t be more grateful that she came on board as the city’s chief legal officer."

Bronson's successor, Kerry Tipper, was appointed as deputy city attorney in May this year. She serves Colorado's House District 28 in the state House of Representatives and is the vice chair of the House Judiciary Community.

Tipper is also a member of the House Finance Committee.

Tipper's legislative work focuses on fair representation, reproductive rights and criminal justice, the news release said.

"Kerry is an exceptional leader, both in the City Attorney’s Office and at the State House," Hancock said. "She has spent her career giving voice to the voiceless and standing up to powerful interests, and I have every confidence she will continue to do so as our City Attorney representing the people of Denver."

Tipper told The Denver Gazette Politics she obtained a legal analysis from the General Assembly's non-partisan Office of Legislative Legal Services, which she sought when considering the position of deputy city attorney. She said she was cleared to accept the appointment and could do so without resigning her House seat.

Tipper's nomination awaits confirmation from the Denver City Council.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor

Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Retiring DPD Chief Paul Pazen wishes he’d connected with community even more before George Floyd

More than two years later, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen thinks about five spring days in 2020 every single day. Protests against police brutality were roaring across Denver each night, and hundreds of people were clashing with police after George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota. More than 350 people were arrested over five violent overnight demonstrations downtown.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
boulderbeat.news

Ballot Question 2D – Charter Clarification of Candidate Issues

This story is part of Boulder Beat’s Election 2022 coverage. We will publish stories on each of the local ballot measures the week of October 10. Our full voter guide will be available October 18. What’s on the ballot?. Shall Sections 5 and 9 of the Boulder Home...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Tipper
The Denver Gazette

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board board was reconvened by Gov. Jared Polis. The board was allowed to lapse by his predecessor in 2016. ...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

So Many Roads Brewery Agrees to Close for November Over Code Violations

So Many Roads Brewery, the psychedelic rock-themed venue, has agreed to close its doors for the month of November after being hit with an array of legal and code violations. "Our number-one goal in enforcement action against businesses violating Denver law is not to close a business or revoke their city license. Our goal is to achieve compliance for rules and regulations in place to protect public safety. We hope the severe penalties agreed to by this business will result in a change in operations to avoid the need for any future enforcement action," says Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the Department of Excise and Licenses, the city agency that struck the agreement with So Many Roads in lieu of holding a licensing hearing.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney
highlandsranchherald.net

Laydon opens up about personal journey with sexuality

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon announced he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and released a statement on Twitter on National Coming Out Day. Laydon’s statement, which he posted on Oct. 11 on National Coming Out Day, says he identifies as an aesthete, which he defines as appreciating and being drawn to “internal and external beauty in humans irrespective of gender.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy