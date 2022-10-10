Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
This Tampa Bay Restaurant Is Helping Hurricane Ian Victims One Cup Of Coffee At A Time
When tragedy strikes, Florida residents and businesses come together to help. This Tampa Bay restaurant is helping Hurricane Ian victims one cup of coffee at a time. The legendary Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Largo pours hundreds of cups of coffee daily. This Friday, October 14th, Frida’s is brewing up something special for victims of Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from every cup of coffee they sell on Friday will go towards Feeding Tampa Bay to assist with Hurricane Ian Disaster Response. “At least we make somebody’s day; that would be nice to know that we helped someone. That’s what I’m mostly looking forward to,” said owner Frida Alipour.
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Just Friday alone is stacked.
995qyk.com
Get Your Fright On With These Tampa Bay Haunted Tours
The spirits are ready to come out and play this Halloween season. Get your fright on with these Tampa Bay haunted tours. There are plenty of haunted happenings going on around the Bay. Explore the spine-tingling history and urban legends of our area. Here are some of the best haunted tours this year:
995qyk.com
Go See Tampa Bay’s Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown
Tampa Bay’s Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. Good grief! The owner of Bearss Groves Market found it in Michigan. He coughed up a few bucks and boom! He’s got a 969lb Great Pumpkin (like the one seen above, only better) on display. Also noting, the bigger they get, the more out of shape they can look. Like people? LOL All the kids want the Great Pumpkin, but they have a ton of smaller pumpkins ready to go home with the family. So many families say the fall and Halloween gets a boost for them with their annual visits to the Bearss Groves Pumkin Patch. Some have been visiting and checking out the Great Pumpkin for 30 years. FYI, the Great Pumpkin gets recycled after the holidays to feed livestock and other farm animals. Source Fox13.
995qyk.com
Fastest Growing Pickleball Courts About To Take Over Tampa Bay
Fastest Growing Pickleball Courts About To Take Over Tampa Bay. I’ve never played Pickleball, have you? Think a combination of Tennis, Badminton, and Ping Pong? All done a smaller court. Played with what you might call a Whiffle Ball, and Paddles instead of a racket. They say it’s the fastest growing sport in the country, and Tampa is trying to cash in for their residents with a bunch of Piclkeball courts. They’re adding 49 more courts to the 14 or so already in Tampa. Some outdoors, some indoors. Maybe I’ll give pickleball a try. But, it’s not “really new”. When I was a kid, we played carport tennis on rainy days. We could set up benches in a carport or garage when it was raining, and play mini tennis there. Carport tennis looks a lot like Pickleball. LOL Tampa says they have free lessons every day at Cordelia B. Hunt and Barksdale Centers. The USA Pickleball Association says about 4.2 million of us play pickleball in the US. Check out the Pickleball Courts plans for Tampa and Hillsborough County below. Source NewsChannel8.
Florida’s first Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque will open in Tampa this month
The New York-based chain is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.
naturecoaster.com
New Port Richey Businesses win 39 Best of the Best Tampa Bay Awards in 2022
The City of New Port Richey is a riverfront community located in southwest Pasco County. It is home to about 16,000 people and encompasses about four-and-a-half square miles. In recent years, New Port Richey has really grown the small business community in its historic downtown district. The City has worked...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
tampamagazines.com
The Best Hotels in Tampa
Championship-winning sports teams, amusement parks, historic neighborhoods, iconic dining and endless shopping and entertainment — Tampa truly has it all. Once you hop off the plane at our award-winning airport, you can explore the sights and sounds of Tampa’s diverse and growing neighborhoods. Walk in the footsteps of cigar factory workers in Ybor City, take in the best music at Gasparilla Music Festival, browse fascinating museums and galleries, catch a Bucs game, and the list goes on and on.
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
995qyk.com
Sarasota Is One Of The Best Cities In America For Families
Fortune has put together a list of the 25 best places to live in America for families. They way they compiled this list is they, “evaluated nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents across all 50 states in the U.S. This range provided a broad universe of places that offered high-quality amenities in communities with a hometown feel.”
theoldmotor.com
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in
Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough High head coach Earl Garcia treats team like family
TAMPA, Fla. — High school football games would look a lot different if this man wasn’t on the sideline. Hillsborough High School Head Coach Earl Garcia is a Friday night fixture. Coach Garcia’s been a sideline staple for 48 years and has become the winningest coach in Hillsborough...
businessobserverfl.com
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Southern rap giant Goodie Mob plays Tampa this month
Expect some 'Soul Food' and a side of the new album, too.
eckerd.edu
Young Eckerd grad publishes brown pelican entanglement study in ‘Animals’ journal
Recent graduate Fairl Thomas holds a brown pelican at a local fishing pier. Photo credit: Terrie Dahl Thomas. The hypothesis was that anglers interacting with brown pelicans led to entanglements that often injured or killed the birds. Four years of research and one publication later, Fairl Thomas ’22 and Eckerd College Professor of Environmental Science and Biology Beth Forys, Ph.D., know that’s not the whole truth.
Ft. Myers natives collect supplies for hurricane victims
Milo and Nick both spent time in the Ft. Myers area so when Hurricane Ian hit they wasted no time starting a supply drive that would send much needed food and water to people they know.
