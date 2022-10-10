Read full article on original website
miami.edu
Mayor announces Venture Miami Scholarship Program
City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez announced a partnership between Venture Miami, The Miami Foundation, and local tech-focused companies to launch the Venture Miami Scholarship Program. “Today marks a momentous milestone for the City of Miami,” the mayor said from the former Pan American Airlines Terminal Building at Miami City Hall on Wednesday.
miami.edu
University joins national effort to make health care data more inclusive
While kidney disease affects one in seven adults in the United States, it impacts Black patients much more. They are four times more likely to suffer from kidney failure than white U.S. residents, and a 2021 study indicates that computer algorithms that determine eligibility for a kidney transplant often put Black people at a disadvantage, widening the gap for a successful recovery.
miami.edu
Study aims to aid people in wheelchairs impacted by climate change
Yoberly “Lilly” Zambrano, who at 17 lost the use of her legs when the car in which she was a passenger overturned on a Venezuelan highway, once lived for a week in a friend’s Miami apartment with no electricity, her medical supplies running dangerously low. It was early September of 2017, and Hurricane Irma had knocked out power to the building.
miami.edu
Alumna author’s enduring dream comes true
From a young age, Christina Diaz Gonzalez loved words. She read voraciously and dreamed of seeing her name on book covers. It never dawned on her that growing up to be a writer was a possibility. “Writing novels was something other people did,” she said. Her earliest efforts,...
