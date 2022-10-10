ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Richard Scott

The most unlucky person in Arizona history.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.
KOLD-TV

Are recent safety measures preventing wrong-way crashes in Arizona?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wrong-way crashes are a serious problem across Arizona. Just ask Dana Johns of Phoenix. He was driving home when a wrong-way driver fell asleep and hit his car head-on. “I could have been killed,” said Johns. “But it wasn’t my time. I’m still here, but it was very scary.”
12 News

'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
KOLD-TV

44 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 44 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KTAR.com

Arizona woman gets 18 months in prison for smuggling migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison last month for her role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez of Tucson, 30, previously pleaded guilty to transporting migrants and placing the life of a person in jeopardy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona has set the date for its third execution of a death row inmate this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is now scheduled to execute its third death row inmate this year. The state Supreme Court gave the green light to the state on Wednesday to put Murray Hooper to death. His execution date is set for Nov. 16, when he will die by lethal injection or gas. The 76-year-old was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murders of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix. Two other men joined Hooper but died before their sentences were carried out.
