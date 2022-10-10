Read full article on original website
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
ATLANTA -- - There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who allow...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Darren Waller exits MNF early, Josh Jacobs thriving
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night's game against the...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adamson Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions
One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
NFL receiver charged with assault for shoving photographer on field
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for "Monday Night Football" while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the...
Draymond Green rejoins Warriors, ready to move forward
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday following a week away from the team after the fallout from punching Jordan Poole last Wednesday. The Warriors opted not to suspend Green for the incident, and instead fined him. He will play in the Warriors'...
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
