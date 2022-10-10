Read full article on original website
City of Hope’s Leana Chien Discusses Important Sessions at the ACCC National Oncology Conference
Leana Cabrera Chien, MSN, RN, GCNS-BC, GNP-BC, is a geriatric nurse practitioner at City of Hope, working in its Aging Wellness Clinic. Leana Cabrera Chien, MSN, RN, GCNS-BC, GNP-BC,is a geriatric nurse practitioner at City of Hope, working in its Aging Wellness Clinic, with a special focus on geriatric assessment and implementing a holistic care model among older patients with cancer.
Technology Is on Tap at ACCC National Oncology Conference
The sessions align with the yearlong theme selected by this year’s ACCC president, David R. Penberthy, MD, MBA, when he took the helm in March: “Leveraging Technology to Transform Cancer Care Delivery and the Patient Experience.”. Technology offers opportunities across cancer care—from diagnostics to precision medicine to better...
Dr Kevin Astle Discusses Therapies in HIV PrEP Pipeline and Trends in Access, Adherence
Kevin N. Astle, PharmD, assistant professor at University of South Florida Taneja College of Pharmacy, expands on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) therapies in the pipeline discussed at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus fall 2022 meeting. As new HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) therapies gain FDA approval, there may still...
ChristianaCare’s Debra Delaney on How Primary Care Influences Oncology Care
It’s important that patients are the healthiest they can be when going into treatment for cancer, emphasized Debra Delaney, MSN, FNP-BC, primary care nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute. It’s important that patients are the healthiest they can be when going into...
Examining Cost Effectiveness, Efficacy of Combination Therapies in HIV
Two posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2022 addressed the cost-effectiveness of guideline-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor–based triple therapy in people living with HIV, as well as the efficacy of adjuvant lenacapavir in treatment-naïve patients. There are an estimated 1.2 million people living with HIV (PLWH) in the United...
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
Dr. LaPook on new colonoscopy screening study
A new study raises some questions about how much colonoscopy screening reduces deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook is a gastroenterologist and explains why the evidence can be confusing to patients.
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
COVID Drug Paxlovid Interacts With Widely Used CV Meds: Review
The antiviral treatment combining nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid; Pfizer), though effective for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, can interact with many commonly prescribed cardiovascular medications, researchers highlight in a review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The main culprit is ritonavir, which was first approved for the treatment...
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
Old drugs offer new ways of treating bowel cancer
Old medicines, combined in new ways, are showing promise for treating bowel cancer, a group of University of Auckland researchers has found. "While there have been advances in treatments for this disease in recent years, the development of new medicines is expensive and time-consuming," lead researcher Professor Peter Shepherd says. "As a possible solution to this problem, our group has been investigating whether using old drugs in new ways could provide a faster and cheaper way of treating this disease."
Mortality prediction model for dementia patients may help guide decisions on end-of-life care
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes -- interventions that may harm more than help.
Review Finds Insufficient Evidence Supporting Corticosteroid Irrigation for CRS With Nasal Polyps
A search of the peer-reviewed literature turned up inconsistent findings on the effectiveness of corticosteroid irrigation for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps. Treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps frequently includes topical corticosteroid therapy, intranasal corticosteroid sprays, and sinus surgery, but some patients turn to...
New computer platform helps match patients with cancer to trials of targeted therapy
As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform developed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.
Age at Diagnosis of Diabetes Associated With Different Adverse Outcomes
A cohort study found that patients diagnosed with diabetes at a younger age were more at risk for adverse outcomes when compared with later diagnosis. Patients with diabetes who were diagnosed at a young age had a greater risk for heart disease, stroke, disability, cognitive impairment, and all-cause mortality, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Forge Biologics Announces Updated Positive Clinical Data in RESKUE, a Novel Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial for Patients with Krabbe Disease
Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Maria Escolar, M.D, MS., will present updated clinical data from the RESKUE Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FBX-101—the Company’s novel gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Krabbe disease—during the 29th Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) being held October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005592/en/ RESKUE is the first-in-human clinical trial where patients with Krabbe disease are administered FBX-101, a systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene replacement strategy,...
Right Heart Dysfunction Linked With Adverse Cardiovascular Events in COPD
The study found that combined therapeutic strategies may help lower the risk. A new study suggests that physicians might be able to assess the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by analyzing right heart dysfunction. Cardiovascular disorders are one of the...
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
