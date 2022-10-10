ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fire causes smoke damage to Caddo Middle Magnet; students on fall break

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters are investigating the cause of fire Thursday afternoon at Caddo Middle Magnet School in the 7600 block of Cornelious Lane. Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from an area near the front of the school's gym. No students or...
SHREVEPORT, LA

