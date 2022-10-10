Read full article on original website
Biden touts infrastructure, boosts Democrats in Los Angeles
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package during remarks in Los Angeles Thursday, addressing a crowd of Southern California officials just weeks before midterm elections and on the heels of a scandal involving Los Angeles city councilmembers. Speaking from the site of...
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes on the offensive in fierce second debate
In the last scheduled U.S. Senate debate, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly went after each other’s records Thursday with a far livelier and more aggressive energy than in last week’s showdown. Taking advantage of WTMJ-TV debate rules that allowed for rebuttals, the...
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
Election 2022: Zeldin in a big hole against Hochul in New York
(The Center Square) – A new poll released Thursday still shows Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leading Republican challenger Lee Zeldin by 10 points with less than a month before the election. However, the pollster said the race “still bears watching.”. The Marist Poll of more than...
Do we live in 2 Americas? Voters reward GOP for economics, but culture wars pull us apart.
As long as economics remains the dominant reason for state-to-state migration, Republicans and the conservative movement have a bright future.
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early Senate votes could be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes for U.S. Senate scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican...
WEKU
The FDA has officially declared a shortage of Adderall
The FDA has confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall after many pharmacies around the country have been unable to fill prescriptions and keep up with demand.
Lobbyists pony up in race for Ways and Means GOP leader, which includes Nebraska's Smith
WASHINGTON — The three Republicans vying for their party’s top spot on the House Ways and Means panel in the next Congress have raised nearly $4.1 million combined this cycle from K Street lobbyists and their companies’ affiliated PACs, a CQ Roll Call analysis found. With Republicans...
