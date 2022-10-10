ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post

Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska. Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Regional focus on innovation ensures bright future for Northwest Indiana

HOBART — Northwest Indiana, and indeed the entire urbanized coast of Lake Michigan from South Bend to Milwaukee, is perfectly positioned to become a national and international center of technology and innovation. That was the message delivered by a variety of speakers Thursday to more than 500 entrepreneurs, community...
HOBART, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas Gov. Abbott receives $69.5 million this cycle, with S. Javaid Anwar as top individual donor

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Texas Ethics Commission, the governor received $69,538,463 in total contributions and spent $68,042,038 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Abbott is running for re-election in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Everything to know: Voting by mail in Texas

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday released the third installment of 'SOS 101,' a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois

Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana dropped its lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Thursday, ending an effort to have Nebraska’s multicounty signature-gathering requirement for initiative petitions deemed unconstitutional. The dismissal, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, comes after a panel of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Wyoming Pbs#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Livestreamed#Pbs#Ace Interface
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. DeSantis announces $2 million for first responder disaster relief

PUNTA GORDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $2 million award to help first responders and their families recover from Hurricane Ian. DeSantis visited the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Utilities Road on Thursday, where he made the announcement to a room of local residents and Sheriff's Office staff.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties most concerned about climate change in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Texas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House

Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: Texas Rose Festival Celebration Luncheon

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at the annual Celebration Luncheon for the Texas Rose Festival to honor past queens and others. The annual luncheon was started 35 years ago by a group of “civic-minded” ladies, said Annette Findley, one of the chairs of the event. It was designed to honor the parents of the current Queen, the festival president and sponsors as well as welcome out-of-town visitors.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law

(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

SL Alabama, JK USA pay over $35,000 in child labor law fines

SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation. Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday morning that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence

ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
DALTON, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marsh Valley Football Upsets South Fremont

The Marsh Valley Eagles pulled off the upset on their home field Thursday night, defeating the South Fremont Cougars 41-21. The Eagles improve to 2-5 on the season. Their regular season slate ends next week against American Falls. Meanwhile, South Fremont falls to 6-2. They play Sugar-Salem next week to...
EAGLE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy