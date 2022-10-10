Timothy Thomas Sr., 69, of Mt. Gilead, passed away August 6, 2022. A funeral service was held August 13, at Thomasville Baptist Church, Mt. Gilead. Thomas was born in Montgomery County to the late Reid Thomas and Annie Ewing Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Thomas of White Plains, New York; children, Timothy Thomas Jr, Macca and Kayla Thomas, all of New York; four sisters and grandchildren.

