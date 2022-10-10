Read full article on original website
Timothy Thomas Sr.
Timothy Thomas Sr., 69, of Mt. Gilead, passed away August 6, 2022. A funeral service was held August 13, at Thomasville Baptist Church, Mt. Gilead. Thomas was born in Montgomery County to the late Reid Thomas and Annie Ewing Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Thomas of White Plains, New York; children, Timothy Thomas Jr, Macca and Kayla Thomas, all of New York; four sisters and grandchildren.
Mt. Gilead Manager resigns
Mt. Gilead Town Manager David Smith submitted his resignation last week. It is not clear when his final day will be since Smith is staying long enough to finish up some projects. Smith was hired last November. The board reviewed Smith’s contract last week following a closed session with town...
