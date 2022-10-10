ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has been cleared to practice for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out White from playing against Kansas City on Sunday in saying the team is going to ease the player back slowly. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list while still recovering from a torn ACL sustained in a win over New Orleans in November. Under NFL rules, the Bills have three weeks to activate White to their roster, or place him on season-ending IR.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO