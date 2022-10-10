Read full article on original website
Related
Windies, Sri Lanka favored in T20 World Cup's first round
West Indies is the only team to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice and 2014 champion Sri Lanka is the only three-time finalist in the championship for international cricket's shortest format
Entertainment One’s First Original Spanish-Language Series ‘Operación Marea Negra’ Sells Wide
Entertainment One (eOne) have sold their first Soanish language series “Operación Marea Negra” to over 60 territories including the U.S. and Mexico (Roku), Austarlia (SBS), Latin American (AMC Networks Intl), Canada (TELEUS) and Spain (Disney-owned FOX channel). The four-part series is based on the true story of Europe’s first intercepted narco-submarine in November 2019, when three smugglers crossed the Atlantic in a home-made sub-aquatic vessel carrying more than 3,000 kilos of cocaine. After boarding in the middle of the Amazon, they sailed to Europe while enduring terrible conditions including hunger, engine problems and storms before finally being captured on the Galician...
ATP roundup: Tommy Paul advances to quarterfinals at Gijon
Fifth seed Tommy Paul of the United States cruised to a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Spanish qualifier Nicolas Alvarez
Australia v England: third men’s T20 cricket international – live
Over-by-over report: Will England complete a clean sweep in the final match of the series in Canberra? Join Tim de Lisle
Comments / 0