via.news
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 16.7% in 7 days from $396.06 to $329.92 at 14:52 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
SNDL Inc. Stock Falls By 24% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped by a staggering 24.64% in 7 days from $2.76 to $2.08 at 15:42 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Cronos Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 17.72% in 7 days from $3.33 to $2.74 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Everbridge Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Everbridge‘s pre-market value is already 4.74% down. Everbridge’s last close was $29.98, 81.72% below its 52-week high of $164.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Everbridge (EVBG) falling 0.23% to $29.98. NASDAQ fell 1.1% to $10,426.19,...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, DouYu Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and DouYu‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% up. DouYu’s last close was $0.95, 76.15% below its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DouYu (DOYU) falling 5.55% to $0.95. NASDAQ slid 1.1% to $10,426.19,...
via.news
Annaly Capital Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.18% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Annaly Capital jumping 11.18% to $16.81 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.62% to $13,608.09, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.79% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival rising 9.79% to $7.29 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE fell 0.45% to $13,546.80, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
ProLogis And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), CMS Energy (CMS), ProLogis (PLD) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdings, S.A. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA), The RMR Group (RMR), Ingersoll (IR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,334.42, 2.77% down since the last session’s close. Why is NYSE FANG Index Going Down?. If you’ve been paying attention to the market lately, you may...
via.news
DouYu Stock Bullish By 10% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.86% to $1.02 at 14:56 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.14% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 13.14% to $6.41 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.09% to $10,417.10. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $5.67, 81.77% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
via.news
Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
via.news
BeiGene Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with BeiGene jumping 20.86% to $151.70 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
via.news
Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.05% to $15.42 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Blackrock Core Bond Trust Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Blackrock Core Bond Trust Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK), Tectonic Financial (TECTP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund...
via.news
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Lloyds Banking Group jumping 11.7% to $1.91 on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 2.53% to $13,888.97, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:13 EST on Thursday, 13 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,684.10, 2.56% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3261997000, 50.56% below its average volume of 6597914732.38.
