Orlando, FL

Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks

The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out

Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
NBC Sports

Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
NBA

Stewart’s 3s, Knox’s debut the headliners as Pistons fall to Memphis in finale

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 126-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. BOMBS AWAY – One of the storylines worth the most scrutiny as the Pistons embark on the regular season – their preseason now complete with Thursday’s loss – will be how Isaiah Stewart handles his new-found freedom to launch 3-pointers and what impact that will have on how Dwane Casey manipulates his rotation and how often the Pistons play big with Stewart at power forward alongside Jalen Duren, Nerlens Noel or Marvin Bagley III. Memphis backed off Stewart and invited him to shoot 3-pointers and Stewart squeezed off eight in the first half alone. After missing his first four, Stewart hit three in a row and finished 4 of 10 in a 16-point, nine-rebound night over 23 minutes. The fact he never hesitated to take the fifth triple after starting 0 of 4 was probably as positive a sign for Casey as anything else to take from the preseason finale. If teams play Stewart loose, he looks completely at ease launching. Stewart, 21, got off to a slow start as an NBA sophomore after a summer ankle injury – suffered while participating with USA Basketball as part of the Select Team – and the adjustment to going from backup to starter against better competition. But he gathered momentum in the second half of last season and is poised to make a jump. The Pistons trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but pulled within seven at halftime and tied the game at 70 four minutes into the third quarter before Memphis went on an 11-0 run to re-establish its lead. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham recovered from slow starts – the Pistons shot 24 percent in the first quarter and were 2 of 16 from three. Bey wound up with 17 points and eight rebounds, Cunningham with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Akron Beacon Journal

'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz. ...
Yardbarker

Patrick Williams Leads Bulls to Win in Preseason Finale

The Chicago Bulls played their final preseason game Tuesday against their division rival Milwaukee Bucks. Stars Zach aVine and DeMar DeRozan sat out to rest up for the real deal, which gave head coach Billy Donovan clear looks at the battles for final roster spots. The Bulls started Ayo Dosunmu,...
