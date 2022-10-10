Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 126-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. BOMBS AWAY – One of the storylines worth the most scrutiny as the Pistons embark on the regular season – their preseason now complete with Thursday’s loss – will be how Isaiah Stewart handles his new-found freedom to launch 3-pointers and what impact that will have on how Dwane Casey manipulates his rotation and how often the Pistons play big with Stewart at power forward alongside Jalen Duren, Nerlens Noel or Marvin Bagley III. Memphis backed off Stewart and invited him to shoot 3-pointers and Stewart squeezed off eight in the first half alone. After missing his first four, Stewart hit three in a row and finished 4 of 10 in a 16-point, nine-rebound night over 23 minutes. The fact he never hesitated to take the fifth triple after starting 0 of 4 was probably as positive a sign for Casey as anything else to take from the preseason finale. If teams play Stewart loose, he looks completely at ease launching. Stewart, 21, got off to a slow start as an NBA sophomore after a summer ankle injury – suffered while participating with USA Basketball as part of the Select Team – and the adjustment to going from backup to starter against better competition. But he gathered momentum in the second half of last season and is poised to make a jump. The Pistons trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but pulled within seven at halftime and tied the game at 70 four minutes into the third quarter before Memphis went on an 11-0 run to re-establish its lead. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham recovered from slow starts – the Pistons shot 24 percent in the first quarter and were 2 of 16 from three. Bey wound up with 17 points and eight rebounds, Cunningham with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

