5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks
The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
Magic Preseason Profile: Jonathan Isaac Eager For Return
After two full seasons on the sideline, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to return to the floor this season. What can the Magic expect from the former Florida State Seminole?
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out
Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reveals The Reason For Placing Tyler Herro In Starting Lineup
Herro replaces Max Strus as a starter for the Heat
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons
Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
Stewart’s 3s, Knox’s debut the headliners as Pistons fall to Memphis in finale
Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 126-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. BOMBS AWAY – One of the storylines worth the most scrutiny as the Pistons embark on the regular season – their preseason now complete with Thursday’s loss – will be how Isaiah Stewart handles his new-found freedom to launch 3-pointers and what impact that will have on how Dwane Casey manipulates his rotation and how often the Pistons play big with Stewart at power forward alongside Jalen Duren, Nerlens Noel or Marvin Bagley III. Memphis backed off Stewart and invited him to shoot 3-pointers and Stewart squeezed off eight in the first half alone. After missing his first four, Stewart hit three in a row and finished 4 of 10 in a 16-point, nine-rebound night over 23 minutes. The fact he never hesitated to take the fifth triple after starting 0 of 4 was probably as positive a sign for Casey as anything else to take from the preseason finale. If teams play Stewart loose, he looks completely at ease launching. Stewart, 21, got off to a slow start as an NBA sophomore after a summer ankle injury – suffered while participating with USA Basketball as part of the Select Team – and the adjustment to going from backup to starter against better competition. But he gathered momentum in the second half of last season and is poised to make a jump. The Pistons trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but pulled within seven at halftime and tied the game at 70 four minutes into the third quarter before Memphis went on an 11-0 run to re-establish its lead. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham recovered from slow starts – the Pistons shot 24 percent in the first quarter and were 2 of 16 from three. Bey wound up with 17 points and eight rebounds, Cunningham with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz. ...
Six national analysts size up the Miami Heat. And NBA, Heat media changes
Six network analysts sized up the Heat after last season’s 53-29 season and appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals:
Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: Both Legends Are Top-10 Players But One Gets The Slight Edge
Kobe Bryant had a better career than Shaquille O'Neal because he won one more title.
Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Gives His Pick As The NBA's G.O.A.T
O'Neal recently made his choice between Michael Jordan and LeBron James
Patrick Williams Leads Bulls to Win in Preseason Finale
The Chicago Bulls played their final preseason game Tuesday against their division rival Milwaukee Bucks. Stars Zach aVine and DeMar DeRozan sat out to rest up for the real deal, which gave head coach Billy Donovan clear looks at the battles for final roster spots. The Bulls started Ayo Dosunmu,...
Tanev scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Kraken beat Kings 4-1
LOS ANGELES — Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night. Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken and Martin Jones made...
