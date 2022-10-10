Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
Another Inglewood Unified administrator abandons the district
Inglewood Unified School District has announced the departure of Dr. Art Cunha who is following County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres out of Inglewood effective Oct. 31. Dear Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) Staff,. As part of our commitment to keep the community informed, I would like to share that Dr....
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
pasadenanow.com
Foothill Gold Line Board Welcomes New Member, Appointed by Pasadena
La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn is joining the nine-member Board of Directors of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, after he named by the City of Pasadena as its appointee for a four-year term. Mayor Hepburn was sworn in Wednesday as the board’s newest member at the beginning of the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Hearing and Speech Nonprofit Clinic Lauds Expansion of State Hearing Aid Program for Children
A beleaguered state program that provides hearing aids to children has been revitalized and expanded to include families with partial insurance coverage and youth up to 21 years old after the state Legislature included the expansion in the budget bills. A spokesperson for Pasadena’s HEAR Center, a longtime nonprofit hearing...
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
theregistrysocal.com
Fully Occupied Retail Plaza in South El Monte Listed for $11.76MM
A fully occupied retail building in South El Monte is adding to a number of retail assets in the Greater Los Angeles area that have been placed on the market for sale. According to a property listing from CBRE, the 22,846 square foot AutoZone Plaza has been placed up for sale, with guidance pricing set at $11.76 million, or about $515 per square foot.
pasadenanow.com
The Economy – Pasadena’s and the Region’s – Go Under the Microscope Thursday at Chamber of Commerce Summit
Anyone interested is welcome to attend the 8th Pasadena Business and Economic Summit Thursday where industry leaders will discuss the conditions of the local and regional economy and offer insights into what may impact the Greater Pasadena Area and its economic health. The summit begins at 11:30 a.m. at the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Awarded Third Federal Magnet Grant
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) has been awarded a $15 million Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create and expand three new or revised magnet programs. This is the third major magnet grant awarded to PUSD since 2013. PUSD is among 19 programs in the U.S. to receive the magnet grant.
pasadenanow.com
NAACP’s Tech Crawl Encourages Students to Pursue Future Careers in Tech, Science and Engineering in Pasadena
Black and Hispanic workers have long been underrepresented in the tech industry. In 2014, Google published the first racial and gender breakdown of its workforce, showing that 1.9 percent of workers were Black. Seven years later in 2021, just 4.4 percent of its workforce was Black. According to the think...
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
pasadenanow.com
Green Economy Conference Will Connect Those Who Believe Urgent Action Must Be Taken to Reverse Global Warming
For all the “early adopters” who believe climate is in a state of emergency and we need to take urgent, collaborative action to solve challenges, the Green Economy Conference will discuss three important “gamechangers” in the fight against climate change. “Three game changers in the effort...
pasadenanow.com
PEF: TIAA’s 5th Annual School Supply Drive
Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) is grateful to join forces with partners and give back to our community. To start the season of giving, employees from TIAA, TIAA bank, and nuveen™ donated more than 1,400 school supplies, and TIAA matched their gifts for a total of more than 2,800 items to students at Longfellow Elementary.
pasadenanow.com
COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County, Remain Low in Pasadena
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped to 459, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths in its latest data. Pasadena reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. There have been no COVID-related deaths in Pasadena during October, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle College Preparatory Christmas Tree Sale 2022
It’s that time of the year again! La Salle College Preparatory invite you to support the 13th annual Student Life Christmas Tree Sale! Preorder that perfect tree for your home or donate one to a military family at Fort Irwin. LSCP are accepting orders now until November 10th. To...
Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers
Zekelman Industries blames the Biden administration's alleged inaction on trade with Mexico as a cause for the closure. Earlier this year, the company lost a lawsuit it filed against the federal government over that perceived inaction. The post Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Caretaker appointed after Nury Martinez resigns, special election considered
Following Nury Martinez’s resignation from the Los Angeles City Council, the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst will serve as a non-voting caretaker of the Sixth District effective immediately.
theregistrysocal.com
126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
