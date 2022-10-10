Read full article on original website
Royal Mail warns of 5,000-6,000 job cuts as union dispute intensifies
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union.
Moran calls on Biden to stop depleting strategic petroleum reserve
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Tuesday urged President Biden to stop depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which is at its lowest point in four decades, and unleash American energy production. “Given that the United States consumes nearly twenty million barrels of oil per day, the recent...
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
U.S. inflation up 8.2% ensuring another big interest rate hike
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
