ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Ticks on sale now for Farm to Table Dinner on Nov. 6

Tickets went on sale Monday for the Nov. 6 Farm to Table Dinner in Monroe. This event is a fundraisher for the Monroe’s Farmers Market and proceeds go to support the farmers market wholesome wave program and other annual expenses. At the dinner there will be locally-sourced food, live...
MONROE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Monroe, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Deanna ‘Dee’ Crawford, 65, of Loganville

Deanna “Dee” Crawford, age 65, of Loganville, Georgia, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a sudden onset of cancer. She is survived by her three devoted and loving children; Kimberly Crawford Smith (Wes), Tiffany Crawford Hale (Kyle) and Chad Crawford (Alex) all of Loganville, Georgia; nine beloved grandchildren, Avery, Cooper and Tanner Smith, Cohen, Leyton and Asher Hale, & Charlee, Canler and Colbie Crawford; sister, Debbi Merryman (Glenn) of Alto, GA; two brothers, Bill Nash of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Nash (Nancy) Granbury, TX; Kim, Tiffany and Chad’s father, Terry L. Crawford of Covington, GA; mother-in-law, Barbara Crawford of Covington, GA; sisters-in-law, Susan Mitchell (Larry) of Mansfield, GA and Linda Bates (Jeff) of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, Steve Crawford of Covington, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Mary LaLiberte Moss, 98, of Loganville

Mary Jane Moss age 98 passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born Mary Jane LaLiberte on January 25, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa to William Joseph LaLiberte and Leah Agnes Blair. She was the second of 5 children. She was married to Robert A Moss and had 3 loving children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her beloved husband; her daughter, Barbara Sheetz; and great-granddaughter, Laura Gwen Winstanley. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Moss Stephens; son, William Allyn Moss (Aldona); grandchildren, Melanie Stephens Winstanley (John), Elizabeth Stephens, Jason Sheetz (Lake), Chaney Moss, Ashley Moss, and Parker Moss; and great-grandchildren, Nick Swagel, Kyle Winstanley, Colton Sheetz, and Piper Sheetz.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Tacos#Taco Tuesday#Rave Reviews#Food Drink#Battle Of The Burgers#Strange Taco Bar#The Gwinnett Daily Post
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Ellis, 68, of Loganville

Robert “Bob” Lawrence Ellis, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Clement Ellis Jr.; and his mother, Marguerite Catherine “Taylor” Ellis. He was survived in death by his three loving daughters, Mary “Maggie” Marguerite Ellis, Lauren Grace Ellis, and Olivia Faith Ellis; as well as his former wife, Cheryl Renee Ellis.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Local dentist takes part in annual event to benefit vets

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Walton Dental Care will host its annual “Freedom Day” event. This free service is catered to those who have served in the military, are actively serving, or are immediate family of those who have. Some of the care offeredwill include: examinations, cleanings, x-rays, and same day treatments.
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Arthur Taylor Moretz, 51, of Loganville

Arthur Taylor Moretz age 51 of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Taylor Moretz and Erline Harris Moretz; brother, William Mize; and sister, Martha Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Honsinger Moretz; step daughters, Anna Lily East and Zoe Taylor Wynn; grandson, Clark Taylor East; sister, Brenda Finley (Bob); and brothers, Thomas Moretz and Terry Moretz (Crystal).
LOGANVILLE, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy