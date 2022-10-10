Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
The B Spot to serve breakfast, brunch in Morrow
The menu for the restaurant is still under development, but one focus will be speciality pancakes.
Monroe Local News
Ticks on sale now for Farm to Table Dinner on Nov. 6
Tickets went on sale Monday for the Nov. 6 Farm to Table Dinner in Monroe. This event is a fundraisher for the Monroe’s Farmers Market and proceeds go to support the farmers market wholesome wave program and other annual expenses. At the dinner there will be locally-sourced food, live...
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — For a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we looked inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston got a sneak...
Monroe Local News
Loganville’s 41st Annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for this Saturday
Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual fall festival in Loganville is one of its largest and most popular events. There are more than 175 vendors, a Kids Zone, food court and live entertainment. This year, Ashes to Omens won the chance to perform...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Deanna ‘Dee’ Crawford, 65, of Loganville
Deanna “Dee” Crawford, age 65, of Loganville, Georgia, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a sudden onset of cancer. She is survived by her three devoted and loving children; Kimberly Crawford Smith (Wes), Tiffany Crawford Hale (Kyle) and Chad Crawford (Alex) all of Loganville, Georgia; nine beloved grandchildren, Avery, Cooper and Tanner Smith, Cohen, Leyton and Asher Hale, & Charlee, Canler and Colbie Crawford; sister, Debbi Merryman (Glenn) of Alto, GA; two brothers, Bill Nash of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Nash (Nancy) Granbury, TX; Kim, Tiffany and Chad’s father, Terry L. Crawford of Covington, GA; mother-in-law, Barbara Crawford of Covington, GA; sisters-in-law, Susan Mitchell (Larry) of Mansfield, GA and Linda Bates (Jeff) of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, Steve Crawford of Covington, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Mary LaLiberte Moss, 98, of Loganville
Mary Jane Moss age 98 passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born Mary Jane LaLiberte on January 25, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa to William Joseph LaLiberte and Leah Agnes Blair. She was the second of 5 children. She was married to Robert A Moss and had 3 loving children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her beloved husband; her daughter, Barbara Sheetz; and great-granddaughter, Laura Gwen Winstanley. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Moss Stephens; son, William Allyn Moss (Aldona); grandchildren, Melanie Stephens Winstanley (John), Elizabeth Stephens, Jason Sheetz (Lake), Chaney Moss, Ashley Moss, and Parker Moss; and great-grandchildren, Nick Swagel, Kyle Winstanley, Colton Sheetz, and Piper Sheetz.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Mary Frances Crizer McKinney, 75, of Loganville
Mary Frances Crizer McKinney, 75 of Loganville, GA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Alvon, WV to the late Delbert Lewis and Irene Dolin Crizer. Mary is survived by her loving husband of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Ellis, 68, of Loganville
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Ellis, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Clement Ellis Jr.; and his mother, Marguerite Catherine “Taylor” Ellis. He was survived in death by his three loving daughters, Mary “Maggie” Marguerite Ellis, Lauren Grace Ellis, and Olivia Faith Ellis; as well as his former wife, Cheryl Renee Ellis.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Monroe Local News
Local dentist takes part in annual event to benefit vets
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Walton Dental Care will host its annual “Freedom Day” event. This free service is catered to those who have served in the military, are actively serving, or are immediate family of those who have. Some of the care offeredwill include: examinations, cleanings, x-rays, and same day treatments.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans
The firm planning the $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall will display plans for the 83-acre Alpharetta prope...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Charles William ‘Charlie’ Pinkerman, II, 52, of Loganville
Charles William “Charlie” Pinkerman, II, age 52 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Arthur Taylor Moretz, 51, of Loganville
Arthur Taylor Moretz age 51 of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Taylor Moretz and Erline Harris Moretz; brother, William Mize; and sister, Martha Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Honsinger Moretz; step daughters, Anna Lily East and Zoe Taylor Wynn; grandson, Clark Taylor East; sister, Brenda Finley (Bob); and brothers, Thomas Moretz and Terry Moretz (Crystal).
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
