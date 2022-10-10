ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!

When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Kennewick, WA
Government
94.5 KATS

What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?

I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy