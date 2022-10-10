Read full article on original website
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Greyston Foundation’s 40th Anniversary Gala Helps Mission to Creat Job Opportunities Towards Self-Sufficiency
Greyston Foundation held their 40th Anniversary Gala in celebration of its mission on Thursday, October 6 at the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck. This year’s gala was emceed by CBS2 News Anchor Mary Calvi, as she kicked off the evening with a happy birthday video that included tributes from Academy Award winning actor Jeff Bridges, Eve Marko, widow of Greyston founder Bernie Glassman, actor Hugh Jackman, businessman Richard Branson, President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, and Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore
It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
Yonkers school renamed to honor 3 women who died fighting for human rights
The school is now known as Las Hermanas Mirabal Community school.
Senior Law Day at Yonkers Will Library Oct 19
The Senior Law Day Collaborative is partnering with the Yonkers Public Library on a special Yonkers Senior Law Day coming up on October 19th at the Will Library branch. The program is free for any resident of Yonkers and the surrounding area. We will begin with talks on Financial Fitness...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
Construction Begins On $44M Housing Development In Yonkers
Construction is now underway on a $44 million housing development in Westchester County. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the groundbreaking for the La Mora Senior Apartments in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The four-story building will be constructed on a property acquired by...
New York-Presbyterian Westchester to Host Free Community Flu Vaccinations in Bronxville, Eastchester, and Tuckahoe
To help the public reduce the risk of contracting the flu this season, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester and the Community Fund of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe are offering free flu vaccines to adults 19 and older. NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Nurses will administer the flu vaccinations, and no appointment is necessary. Participants must wear a face mask and be free of colds, cough, or fever.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
This Westchester High School Ranks Among Top 20 Statewide, New Report Says
A high school in Westchester County is among the top 20 in New York, according to a new ranking from the school review site Niche. Scarsdale Senior High School, in the Scarsdale Union Free School District, was ranked No. 13 out of 1,255 public high schools in the state with an overall grade of A+.
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Wallet Hub: Yonkers ranks #6 for safest city in America 2022
According to Wallet Hub, Yonkers is now ranked third in the United States for home and community safety.
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
Residents pick sides in city-approved Bruckner Boulevard redevelopment
NEW YORK -- The City Council voted Wednesday to approve rezoning for a new development plan in the Bronx.It includes plenty of affordable housing, which elected officials are excited about, but many neighbors are opposed.CBS2's Nick Caloway toured the Throggs Neck site where one of four proposed buildings will go up. It's currently a supermarket, and ask folks in the area about changing that and they don't hold back."Absolutely against it," a resident named Stephen said."You know, I'm not against people trying to move in, but I don't think this is the right neighborhood for it," Sal Saglimbeni said.In total,...
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
