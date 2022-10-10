ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Greyston Foundation’s 40th Anniversary Gala Helps Mission to Creat Job Opportunities Towards Self-Sufficiency

Greyston Foundation held their 40th Anniversary Gala in celebration of its mission on Thursday, October 6 at the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck. This year’s gala was emceed by CBS2 News Anchor Mary Calvi, as she kicked off the evening with a happy birthday video that included tributes from Academy Award winning actor Jeff Bridges, Eve Marko, widow of Greyston founder Bernie Glassman, actor Hugh Jackman, businessman Richard Branson, President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, and Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc.
MAMARONECK, NY
ryerecord.com

A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore

It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
RYE, NY
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Society
Yonkers, NY
Education
Westchester County, NY
Education
yonkerstimes.com

Senior Law Day at Yonkers Will Library Oct 19

The Senior Law Day Collaborative is partnering with the Yonkers Public Library on a special Yonkers Senior Law Day coming up on October 19th at the Will Library branch. The program is free for any resident of Yonkers and the surrounding area. We will begin with talks on Financial Fitness...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $44M Housing Development In Yonkers

Construction is now underway on a $44 million housing development in Westchester County. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the groundbreaking for the La Mora Senior Apartments in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The four-story building will be constructed on a property acquired by...
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

New York-Presbyterian Westchester to Host Free Community Flu Vaccinations in Bronxville, Eastchester, and Tuckahoe

To help the public reduce the risk of contracting the flu this season, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester and the Community Fund of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe are offering free flu vaccines to adults 19 and older. NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Nurses will administer the flu vaccinations, and no appointment is necessary. Participants must wear a face mask and be free of colds, cough, or fever.
TUCKAHOE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ

Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
TEANECK, NJ
Bassey BY

BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Residents pick sides in city-approved Bruckner Boulevard redevelopment

NEW YORK -- The City Council voted Wednesday to approve rezoning for a new development plan in the Bronx.It includes plenty of affordable housing, which elected officials are excited about, but many neighbors are opposed.CBS2's Nick Caloway toured the Throggs Neck site where one of four proposed buildings will go up. It's currently a supermarket, and ask folks in the area about changing that and they don't hold back."Absolutely against it," a resident named Stephen said."You know, I'm not against people trying to move in, but I don't think this is the right neighborhood for it," Sal Saglimbeni said.In total,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

