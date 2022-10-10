ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
grmag.com

Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Morning Belle coming to Breton Village

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Ruth, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
1077 WRKR

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Steakhouses#Vegans#Parks And Recreation#Food Drink#Butchers Union
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs

Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
100.5 The River

Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend

Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy