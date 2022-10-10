Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO