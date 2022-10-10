Read full article on original website
Related
grmag.com
Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Morning Belle coming to Breton Village
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers
A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI — After closing for good earlier this week, the Golden Corral building in Walker is set to be demolished and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last of the buffet chain’s West Michigan location. The 2-acre lot will...
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs
Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
Plans For Downtown Grand Rapids Skyscraper Have Been Scrapped
Grand Rapids has continued to grow for the last 20 years but inflation has reared its ugly head and now a skyscraper project has been scrapped. City Tower was a unique project that was going to utilize a corner of downtown Grand Rapids with a 24-story building that would have been located at 22 Ottawa Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?
The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend
Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
West Michigan Ice Cream Shop Wins TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice’ Award
For the third year in a row, a West Michigan ice cream parlor has been ranked among the top ten percent of eateries!. Sherman's Dairy Bar in South Haven, Mich., announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. Each year, the Travelers' Choice...
Cardiovascular care leaps forward in West Michigan
Several West Michigan hospitals are partnering up, leveraging a new state-of-the-art facility to open up options for patients-- and doctors-- in our area.
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
Twin sisters recognized for community service throughout Kent Co.
Two well-known West Michigan women were recognized Wednesday for their work within the Kent County community.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0