ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Bunbury
Person
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Lyle Lovett
Quick Country 96.5

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Big Sky#Nab#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Quick Country 96.5

Is Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’ About Morgan Wallen?

Is Megan Moroney's "Tennessee Orange" about Morgan Wallen?. The internet has been going wild with theories about TikTok star and country musician Megan Moroney's new single. After some internet sleuthing, many fans believe Moroney's viral song, which was released Sept. 2, was inspired by the "Chasing You" singer. Now, some are wondering: Are Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen in a relationship?
CELEBRITIES
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy