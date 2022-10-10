Read full article on original website
Bridgeport Rescue Mission more than doubles number of people it serves weekly
The Bridgeport Rescue Mission announced Thursday that it's more than doubled the number of people it serves during a typical week, thanks to a major new resource -- the Bridgeport Rescue Mission Community Care Center.
Traveling? Dutchess county hosts passport day
The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.
westchestermagazine.com
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
ryerecord.com
A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore
It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
Domestic Violence In Bergen County: Live-Streamed Event Offers Survivors Resources, Services
A unique and distinguished group of panelists from Bergen County will participate in a live -- and live-streamed -- discussion about available services and resources for victims of domestic violence. "Residents have reached out for help because they feel trapped and isolated," said New Milford Councilman Matthew Seymour, who organized...
yonkerstimes.com
New York-Presbyterian Westchester to Host Free Community Flu Vaccinations in Bronxville, Eastchester, and Tuckahoe
To help the public reduce the risk of contracting the flu this season, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester and the Community Fund of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe are offering free flu vaccines to adults 19 and older. NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Nurses will administer the flu vaccinations, and no appointment is necessary. Participants must wear a face mask and be free of colds, cough, or fever.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
Construction Begins On $44M Housing Development In Yonkers
Construction is now underway on a $44 million housing development in Westchester County. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the groundbreaking for the La Mora Senior Apartments in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The four-story building will be constructed on a property acquired by...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
Yonkers breaks ground on affordable housing project for seniors
The City of Yonkers broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project for seniors.
Historic building in Westchester County covered with fabric art installation
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 10,000-square-foot handmade patchwork fabric cover has appeared on the exterior of a historic building in Westchester County. More than a thousand volunteers used donated fabric to construct and sew the art installation known as “Metropolis Sunrise.” The former bank building in downtown White Plains will be the display site […]
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
westportlocal.com
Westport Neurosurgeon Named to “SpineLine’s” 20 Under 40 List
Neurosurgeon Vijay Yanamadala, MD of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute at St. Vincent's Medical Center was recently named to SpineLine’s annual 20 under 40 list. The list showcases the North American Spine Society (NASS) bright, young physicians under the age of 40. The SpineLine committee selects the most deserving individuals based on accomplishments to date, community service and philosophy of care.
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk
For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
