ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
westchestermagazine.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
ryerecord.com

A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore

It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
RYE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
Rye, NY
Society
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Rye, NY
yonkerstimes.com

New York-Presbyterian Westchester to Host Free Community Flu Vaccinations in Bronxville, Eastchester, and Tuckahoe

To help the public reduce the risk of contracting the flu this season, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester and the Community Fund of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe are offering free flu vaccines to adults 19 and older. NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Nurses will administer the flu vaccinations, and no appointment is necessary. Participants must wear a face mask and be free of colds, cough, or fever.
TUCKAHOE, NY
Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $44M Housing Development In Yonkers

Construction is now underway on a $44 million housing development in Westchester County. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the groundbreaking for the La Mora Senior Apartments in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The four-story building will be constructed on a property acquired by...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wca Executive#The Health Committee#Dss#Andrus Healthy Famil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Relationships
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
MANHATTAN, NY
westportlocal.com

Westport Neurosurgeon Named to “SpineLine’s” 20 Under 40 List

Neurosurgeon Vijay Yanamadala, MD of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute at St. Vincent's Medical Center was recently named to SpineLine’s annual 20 under 40 list. The list showcases the North American Spine Society (NASS) bright, young physicians under the age of 40. The SpineLine committee selects the most deserving individuals based on accomplishments to date, community service and philosophy of care.
cottagesgardens.com

Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk

For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy