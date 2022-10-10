Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO