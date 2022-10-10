ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, IN

Linda P. Wilson

Linda P. Wilson, 77, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in her home in Syracuse. She was born April 12, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
Marjorie Ellen Troutman

Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Jack E. Huffer

Jack E. Huffer, 72, Tyner, died Oct. 8, 2022. Jack was born Aug. 2, 1950. He married his first wife; she preceded him in death. Jack later married Deborah Pike on Dec. 13, 1995; she survives in Tyner. Jack is also survived by his son, Jack (Teresa) Huffer Jr., Lapaz;...
TYNER, IN
Jacob A. Miller

Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
NAPPANEE, IN
Robert D. Pinckert

Robert “Bob” D. Pinckert, 67, South Bend, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 13, 1954. He married Vickie (Michael) Pinckert on July 6, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Emily (Frank) Konieczny, Surprise, Ariz., Amy (Ryan)...
SOUTH BEND, IN
James Anderson Bedwell

James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Danny Damron — UPDATED

Danny Vernon Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 17, 1949. Danny married Mary Ann Mullins on March 10, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Angela (Mike) Stage, Danny (Ellen) Damron II, Paul (Brandy) Damron and Matthew...
WARSAW, IN
Karen M. Madsen

Karen M. Madsen, 66, Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her residence in Ligonier. Karen was born April 20, 1956. Karen is survived by her brothers, Mike and Tim Madsen. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LIGONIER, IN
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED

Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
WARSAW, IN
Myracle Jade Manns — PENDING

Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home in Argos. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
ARGOS, IN
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dwayne Prathaftakis

Nicholas “Nick” Dwayne Prathaftakis, 65, Osceola, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Nick was born March 25, 1957. Along with his son, Nate, he is survived by his sisters, Marsha Nemeth, Osceola and Lisa (Bill) Grabarek, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Homes — River Park Chapel...
OSCEOLA, IN
Patricia Majewski — PENDING

Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Barbara Sue Knisely

Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED

Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
WARSAW, IN
Olean M. Sheets

Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Gladys Mullins

Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman

Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
ALBION, IN
Benton Christopher Howard

Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
KNOX, IN
John Marshall Vogely

John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Norma Jean Amstutz

Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
GOSHEN, IN

